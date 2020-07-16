Curated Storefront Presents Online Exhibit MASK-R-AID

The reimagined masks in Curated Storefront's online exhibit, MASK-R-AID, can now be seen in person in the storefronts of the Polsky Building, at 12 University Avenue in downtown Akron through September 25, 2020. The skillfully transformed masks demonstrate the ingenuity and persistence of these artists, even in the face of a pandemic and economic shutdown.

The April call-for-entry attracted 102 submissions from artists local to northeast Ohio as well as some from across the country and even around the world. From these, 38 novel and creative interpretations of the mask were chosen for the exhibit. The submissions were juried by a member of Curated Storefront's Curatorial Committee, who also selected the top three masks for cash awards. The winning masks along with the artists' biographies can be found on the MASK-R-Aid Award Announcements webpage. To help support these artists, all masks are available for sale on Curated Storefront's website, with 50% of all sales going back to the artist.

While the online exhibit is a visual treat, it cannot replace seeing in person the ingenuity and attentive detail of these works of art. Whether illusively sculpted in glass, woven from the palm-like leaves of the Akgak tree, or sewn to transform the wearer into a blue-skinned, green-tongued creature, these masks exhibit an array of inventively designed constructions. While the days are warm, take a break from the purely practical mask and head downtown to the storefronts of the Polsky Building, - this stunning exhibit is sure to inspire.

MASK-R-AID Exhibit Details:

DATES: July 16 - September 25, 2020

BUILDING: Storefronts of the Polsky Building, North

LOCATION: 12 University Ave, Akron, OH 44308

PARKING: Paid street parking on University Ave. and garage parking nearby at the Summit County or State Street Parking Decks.

