Cleveland's Classic Company Announces GHOST LIGHT â€“ A VIRTUAL CABARET FUNDRAISER

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) will present Ghost Light - A Virtual Cabaret Fundraiser on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

The event will afford participants an opportunity to see their favorite Great Lakes Theater artists performing Broadway showstoppers and more from the comfort of their own home. Featuring a mix of songs and stories, the event will entertain and explore "things that haunt" - including "spooky" bits of Hanna Theatre history.

Sara Bruner will direct the digital production. Matthew Webb is Music Director. Jaclyn Miller is Choreographer. The cabaret will feature performances by Great Lakes Theater company members that include: Gabe Aronson, Laura Welsh Berg, Lynn Robert Berg, Stephen Mitchell Brown, Jodi Dominick, Warren Egypt Franklin, Leah Jennings, Jillian Kates, Colleen Longshaw, Marcus Martin, Jessie Cope Miller, Mack Shirilla, Nick Steen, and Alex Syiek.

Ghost Light guests are invited to enhance their viewing experience by adding on nosh from Chef Zack Bruell, prepared for pre-show pickup curbside from Cowell & Hubbard at Playhouse Square. A VIP PASS is also available that grants guests access to an exclusive after-party celebration following the cabaret. The after-party celebration features an interactive, live Q&A hosted by Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, with members of the Ghost Light artistic company.

Complete details and ticket purchasing options are available online at: www.greatlakestheater.org/ghostlightcabaret

All proceeds benefit Great Lakes Theater's acclaimed mainstage and educational programming that impacts more than 100,000 students and adults annually. Great Lakes Theater, Cleveland's classic company, has brought the pleasure, power and relevance of classic theater to the widest possible audience since 1962.

