Cleveland Theatre Legend Dorothy Silver Dies at 92

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Cleveland theater legend Dorothy Silver has died at 92.

According to Cleveland Jewish News, Silver was an actor and director who was involved in theater for over 70 years. In addition to her work on the stage, she appeared in films such as "Love & Other Drugs," "Old Fashioned" and "The Shawshank Redemption."

Silver was a winner of the Cleveland Arts Prize, and was involved with Karamu House for 21 years as an actor, assistant director, and then a resident guest director. She also served as the cultural arts director at the former Jewish Community Center on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights for 12 years.

Silver performed readings of Jewish drama throughout the United States, Israel, Europe and the former Soviet Union.

