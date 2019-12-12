Cleveland Public Theatre and Teatro Público de Cleveland Will Present MARISOL by José Rivera

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) and Teatro Público de Cleveland (TPC) have announced updated plans for the 2019/2020 Season Spanish Language production. CPT and TPC will present Marisol, by José Rivera, translated by Aurora Lauzardo y Waldemar Burgos, and directed by Julia Rosa Sosa. The play will be performed in Spanish with English subtitles and will run March 5 - 21 in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.

About Marisol

Visited by her Guardian Angel, Marisol Perez learns there is a war in heaven, a revolution to supplant the old and senile God who is turning the cosmos to chaos. Alone, without her protector, Marisol begins a nightmare journey into an apocalyptic world where angels have turned in their wings for machine guns, the moon has not been seen in months, and food has been turned to salt. José Rivera's Obie-Award-winning play is a primal, fantastical, and often humorous contemporary classic inspiring us to wake up and change the world around us. Performed in Spanish with English subtitles. Regional Premiere of Spanish Production.

Ticket and Show Information

Marisol previews March 5. Press Night is Friday, March 6 and the show runs through March 21. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays at 7:30pm. Performances take place in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Tickets are $15-35. Students/Seniors receive $5 off on Friday and Saturday nights. Preview, Thursdays, and Mondays are $15, and Fridays and Saturdays are $35.

PURCHASE TICKETS at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Group discounts are available-call the Box Office to inquire. (Reserve early! - CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.)

The Gordon Square Theatre is ADA compliant featuring a ramped entrance and an all gender, wheelchair accessible restroom.

Every Friday is Free Beer Friday at CPT. Mingle with the artists after the show and discuss the performance in a lively, social atmosphere-your drinks are on CPT.

JOSÉ RIVERA (Playwright)

José Rivera is an award-winning screenwriter and playwright. José has won two Obie Awards for playwriting for Marisol and References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot, both produced at The Public Theater in New York. His plays The Promise, Each Day Dies with Sleep, Cloud Tectonics, The Street of the Sun, Sueño, Sonnets for an Old Century, School of the Americas, BRAINPEOPLE, Giants Have Us in Their Books, and The House of Ramon Iglesia have been produced in theatres across the country and around the world. Plays-in-progress include The Last Book of Homer, Human Emotional Process, The Hours are Feminine, a new translation of Kiss of the Spiderwoman, and Scream for the Lost Romantics. Adoration of the Old Woman made its New York debut at INTAR Theatre in March 2014. "Celestina," based on his play Cloud Tectonics, will mark his debut as a feature film director. José has received awards from the Fulbright Arts Fellowship, the Whiting Foundation, the Kennedy Center, National Endowment for the Arts, the National Arts Club, New York Foundation for the Arts, the McKnight Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation. José's screenplay for "The Motorcycle Diaries" was nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2005 making him the first Puerto Rican writer to be nominated for an Academy Award. Also nominated for a BAFTA and a Writers Guild Award, "The Motorcycle Diaries" won top writing awards in Spain and Argentina. His screenplay based on Jack Kerouac's On the Road premiered at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival and was distributed nationally in the winter of 2013. His film "Trade" was the first film to premiere at the United Nations. He has story credit on the film "The 33" and shares credit on "Letters to Juliet". Other screenplays include "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" (Scott Rudin, producer); "The State Boys Rebellion"; "Compositions in Black and White"; "Three Apples Fell From Heaven" (Shekhar Kapur, director); "Face Value"; "Riders on the Storm"; "American Rust"; "The Crown" (Rodrigo Garcia, director); "Vincent" (Ben Foster, director); "Patriotic Treason" (Giancarlo Esposito, director); "White Fang" (Lance Acord, director); "Deity"; an untitled film based on the Korean film "Failan" (Andres Moore, director); and "Even Silence Has an End". Television credits include an untitled HBO pilot, co-written and produced by Tom Hanks; "The House of Ramon Iglesia"; "A.K.A. Pablo" (Norman Lear, producer); "The Eddie Matos Story"; "Eerie, Indiana" (co-creator and producer); "Goosebumps"; "Mayhem" (Bob Cooper, producer); "The Conquest" (Ron Howard, producer); and "Latino Roots", an untitled 10-hour limited series for HBO. José made his film-acting debut playing himself in "Margarita with a Straw". He is a former member of the Board of Directors of The Sundance Institute and has been a creative advisor for Screenwriting Labs in Utah, Jordan, and India. A member of the LAByrinth Theatre Company and Ensemble Studio Theatre, he leads a weekly writing workshop in New York City, where he lives. In the works is his first novel, Love Makes the City Crumble.

JULIA ROSA SOSA (Director)

Julia Rosa Sosa is an El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez native. Upon graduating from The University of Texas at El Paso, Julia has focused on projects that resonate with her Latinx Community and has been part of Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Mojada: Una Medea in Los Angeles by Luis Alfaro (Assistant Director), and Native Gardens at Cleveland Play House (CPH) to Robert Barry Fleming (Assistant Director). She worked in Spanish productions in the USA; Sazón de Mujer by Víctor Hugo Rascón Banda (UTEP/ Director); and En el Tiempo de las Mariposas / In the Time of the Butterflies at Cleveland Public Theatre. Recently, she served as one of the dramaturgs for the staged reading Our Dad is in Atlantis (CPH). She was happy to be a part of the DirectorsLab Chicago 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You