Cleveland Public Theatre Rceives the National Theatre Conference 2020 Outstanding Theatre Award

Cleveland Public Theatre will receive the award in December 2020

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced CPT will receive The National Theatre Conference's (NTC) 2020 Outstanding Theatre Award (OTA) this December. This year's OTA committee members, Vivienne Benesch, Kirsten Brandt, Deborah Brevoort, Mindi Dickstein, David Feldshuh (Chair), Bruce Levitt, and Courtney Sale stressed Cleveland Public Theatre's remarkable longevity, breadth and diversity of programming, and commitment to its neighborhood, the City of Cleveland and its artists, echoing what NTC member and nominator Laurie McCants wrote: "Cleveland Public Theatre is a truly outstanding organization." The NTC Board of Trustees unanimously and enthusiastically approved the committee's selection.



The award will be presented at NTC's 2020 Virtual Conference on Saturday, December 5th at 1:00 PM (ET), followed by a conversation with CPT Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan and nominator Laurie McCants, and a Question & Answer session with the membership.

According to David Fuller, President of NTC, "Founded in 1981, Cleveland Public Theatre has become integral to the cultural fabric of Cleveland. They have been instrumental to the revitalization of their city and they continue to be standard-bearers for community engagement that is truly inspiring."

According to nominator Laurie McCants, "Creativity! Community! Compassion! You can find these buzzwords in so many theatres' mission statements. I've seen a lot of theatre all over the country in my over 40 years as a theatre artist, and let me tell you-Cleveland Public Theatre is the real deal. Every time I get to see CPT, I'm bowled over by their creativity and their compassionate commitment to their community. Carry on, brave souls!"

