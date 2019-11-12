Cleveland Pops Will Have New Years Eve Concert

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra under the direction of Carl Topilow, will be bringing in 2020 with music from the past 100 years at the hottest concert and party in Cleveland! Dance the night away with The Pops, worldwide performer Connor Bogart and The No Name Band! Enjoy a two-hour concert followed by a roaring twenties party complete with costumes, photo opportunities, cash bars and a fabulous midnight balloon drop! To top it all off, a $250 cash prize will be awarded to the person with the best 20s costume of the night!

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 9:00pm - 1:00am

Where: Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106

Tickets: from $49- Call 216-231-1111 or visit www.clevelandpops.com

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra offers a broad range of experiences: concerts, youth programs, music education, scholarships, and community events that represent one of the most comprehensive and dedicated musical arts programs in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Pops is now in its twenty-fourth year of entertaining audiences throughout greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Renowned for their exciting and innovative blend of American orchestral popular music, jazz, Broadway, patriotic and light classics, The Cleveland Pops provides a powerful art form with timeless appeal that brings joy to all.

The Cleveland Pops Administrative offices are located at 24000 Mercantile Road, Unit 8, Beachwood, OH 44122. The Pops offices can be reached at 216-765-7677 or at www.clevelandpops.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You