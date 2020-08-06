Celebrate the diverse sights and sounds of Latin culture.

Cleveland Museum of Art hosts MIX: VIVA, a Free Digital Dance Party on Friday, August 7, 2020, 8:00-9:00 p.m.a??

Celebrate the diverse sights and sounds of Latin culture in honor of the current exhibition A Graphic Revolution: Prints and Drawings in Latin America.

The night includes visuals by Texas-based artist Michael Menchaca, whose video art combines imagery from video games with ancient Maya texts to explore Latinx identities in a post-internet American landscape. Stay on your feet with Afro-Caribbean dance duo Caribe Conexión and beats by Cause&Effect (Jean Paul Hernandez), who will spin contemporary and classic Latin hits (salsa, bachata, merengue, and reggaeton). Tune in early to hear an original poetic response to an artwork in the exhibition, Belkis Ayón's print I Always Return, by actor-poet Andrew Aaron Valdez (host of Voces Fuertes Open Mic, Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center).

How to join the event:

Zoom: Join the party through Zoom to dance with others, access the chat features and participate in the dance party. Join by clicking here.

Facebook: Watch live on the CMA's Facebook page.

Learn more at https://www.clevelandart.org/events/virtual-events/mix-at-cma.

