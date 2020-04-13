Shutdown Streaming
Cleveland Institute of Music Will Hold a Virtual Concert

The Cleveland Institute of Music continues to share its online showcase of student and faculty talent on the Institute's Facebook page through archival video recordings of some of its best ensemble, opera and solo performances.

New performances premiere weekly every Monday and Wednesday at 6pm and Friday at 12:30pm.

The next concert will stream Monday, April 13 at 6pm and will feature PLOG Four Sketches for Brass Quintet (1989).

Performers:

  • Daniel Gelman, trumpet
  • Johnathon Pitts, trumpet
  • Nicholas Giralico, horn
  • Christopher Wengert-Ramos, trombone
  • Christopher Jordan, bass trombone

Original performance date: December 3, 2019



