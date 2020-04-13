Cleveland Institute of Music Will Hold a Virtual Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Cleveland Institute of Music continues to share its online showcase of student and faculty talent on the Institute's Facebook page through archival video recordings of some of its best ensemble, opera and solo performances.

New performances premiere weekly every Monday and Wednesday at 6pm and Friday at 12:30pm.

The next concert will stream Monday, April 13 at 6pm and will feature PLOG Four Sketches for Brass Quintet (1989).

Performers:

Daniel Gelman, trumpet

Johnathon Pitts, trumpet

Nicholas Giralico, horn

Christopher Wengert-Ramos, trombone

Christopher Jordan, bass trombone

Original performance date: December 3, 2019





