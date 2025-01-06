Cleveland Institute of Music Unveils Spring 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CIM has unveiled its musical plans for spring 2025, revealing a calendar full of ambitious and enticing programs around the region.

“CIM is thrilled to again offer the community such a strong slate of concerts in the new year,” said Scott Harrison, CIM’s Executive Vice President & Provost. “With this lineup, we’re reminding Northeast Ohio that we are truly Cleveland’s Institute of Music.”

Even as the renovation of Kulas Hall continues through the spring, on pace and on budget, CIM will remain both a destination for, and a source of, Great Performances.

CIM patrons in 2025 can look ahead to substantial offerings from the CIM Orchestra, CIM Opera Theater, and CIM New Music Ensemble, as well as new performances within the ongoing Perspectives and Insiders series.

CIM’s Mixon Hall will remain the school’s primary venue during renovation. Meanwhile, many events typically held in Kulas Hall will take CIM musicians and guests into other venues around Northeast Ohio including Severance Music Center, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Lorain County Community College, and the Maltz Performing Arts Center. Notably, CIM Opera Theater will return to Playhouse Square.



Among the highlights:

Three appearances by the CIM Orchestra at Severance Music Center, with conductors Tito Muñoz, Sameer Patel, and JoAnn Falletta.

New productions by CIM Opera Theater of Nico Muhly’s Dark Sisters, at the Cleveland Museum of Art, and of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, at Playhouse Square.

CIM New Music Ensemble programs featuring the music of Claude Baker and former CIM Composition Department Head Margaret Brouwer, on the occasion of her 85th birthday.

A performance by the Gateways Brass Collective highlighting CIM’s renewed affiliation with the Gateways Music Festival.

A benefit performance by members of CIM’s Black Student Union.

Four Insiders series chamber music concerts by CIM faculty members.

Comments