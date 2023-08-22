Clague Playhouse Presents the Comedy Thriller, THE 39 STEPS

A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, The 39 Steps amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure!

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Clague Playhouse presents the comedy thriller, The 39 Steps, adapted by Patrick Barlow, from a novel by John Buchan.  The play runs September 15 - October 8, 2023 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm.

A man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent claiming she's a spy. Soon after, she is murdered.  A mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on the man's trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale! A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, The 39 Steps amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure!

The cast, directed by Robert Gibb, features Jeff Bartholomew as Richard Hannay, Aleece Roach as Annabella/Pamela/Margaret, Steven Schuerger as Clown #2 and Vince Stillitano as Clown #1.

Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting Click Here. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

Limited free student tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a student ID at the time of ticket pickup.




