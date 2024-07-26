Chagrin Valley Little Theatre to Host Audition Prep Masterclass For Teens

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chagrin Valley Little Theatre (CVLT) will host an Audition Mastery Masterclass, designed specifically for students entering grades 5-12 who are passionate about theater and eager to enhance their audition skills.

Dates and Times:

Saturdays, August 17 & 24, 2024

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location:

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre

40 River Street, Chagrin Falls, OH

Led by renowned theater professionals Emily Stack (Director), Jonathan Gordon (Musical Director), and Sarah Gordon (Choreographer), this intensive 8-hour workshop spans two consecutive Saturdays. Participants will delve into a comprehensive curriculum aimed at refining every aspect of auditioning, from mastering choreography and musical performances to delivering captivating monologues.

"We're thrilled to offer young performers an immersive experience where they can hone their craft and gain valuable insights from industry experts," said Emily Stack, Director of the Audition Mastery Masterclass.

The curriculum includes:

Selecting material that highlights individual talents

Vocal exercises and techniques

Movement training

Memorization strategies

Character development

Professional resume guidance

The masterclass culminates in a mock audition, providing participants with a supportive environment to showcase their skills and receive constructive feedback from instructors and peers alike. As an added bonus, each student will receive a professional headshot photo, essential for their portfolio and future auditions.

Registration Details:

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. For more information and to secure your spot, visit CVLT.org/youth.

Don't miss this opportunity to unlock your star potential with CVLT's Audition Mastery Masterclass. Prepare yourself for success in your next audition and beyond!

About Chagrin Valley Little Theatre:

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, established in 1930, is a nonprofit community theatre dedicated to enriching the cultural life of the Chagrin Valley and Greater Cleveland area. Offering a range of productions, educational programs, and workshops, CVLT strives to foster creativity and passion for the performing arts.

For more information about CVLT and its programs, visit CVLT.org.

