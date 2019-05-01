Cesear's Forum Presents ADINA BLOOM: NOT YOUR USUAL CAB & GAB

May. 1, 2019  

Cesear's Forum, Cleveland's small non-profit professional theatre company, has announced a performance benefit entitled; ADINA BLOOM: NOT YOUR USUAL CAB & GAB.

Presented on Sunday June 9th, the short presentation purports to be a "cabaret." The female characters, however, comprised by Ms. Bloom and Mary Alice Beck, engage in a fragmented political and cultural dialog with musical interludes.

Humorously satirical, the theatrical techniques employed owe a debt to playwright Caryl Churchill and those of her ilk.

The party reception begins at 3 pm, performance at 4 pm, further reveling until 7 pm. Sunday, June 9th at Brothers Lounge, 11609 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH.

Suggested minimum donation; $30.00 single person; $50.00 per couple.

Cash Bar: Cheese and fruit board.
Additional food available for purchase.

For additional information: 330-405-3045 or cesearsforum@aol.com. Walk-in guests are welcomed.



