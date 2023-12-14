CIM's Trumpet Department Welcomes Influx Of Top Talent For Spring 2024

Cue the fanfares. CIM's trumpet studio is about to welcome an influx of top talent.

Three celebrated trumpet performers and pedagogues will spend a total of five weeks at CIM during the Spring 2024 semester, complementing instruction by longtime CIM trumpet faculty Michael Miller with viewpoints from three other leading U.S. ensembles.

“Next semester will be a rewarding time for CIM trumpet students,” said Scott Harrison, Executive Vice President & Provost of CIM.

“In addition to the experienced voice of Michael Miller, they will receive training from several other prominent figures and imagine the many different directions their career might take them.”

Miller is no stranger to CIM or to Greater Cleveland. He has been on the CIM faculty since 2009 and a member of The Cleveland Orchestra since 2006.

Before that, he was principal trumpet of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, which he joined in 1994. A native of Cleveland Heights, Miller was a student of James Darling, a former member of The Cleveland Orchestra.

But Miller will not be the only pedagogical voice in the trumpet department. Over the course of the Spring 2024 semester, CIM trumpet students also can look forward to two weeks with Billy Hunter, Jr., principal trumpet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Matthew Ernst, principal trumpet of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and a member of the faculty at Northwestern University; and Master Sgt. Amy McCabe, principal trumpet of the U.S. Marine Band.

In addition to their work with trumpet students, each will take part in ensemble sectionals, chamber music coaching, and other activities.

“These guest artists will bring a wealth of knowledge to our students,” Harrison said. “We look forward to hosting them at CIM and seeing the positive impact they will have on our entire trumpet department.”

