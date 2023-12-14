Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

CIM's Trumpet Department Welcomes Influx Of Top Talent For Spring 2024

Three celebrated trumpet performers and pedagogues will spend a total of five weeks at CIM during the Spring 2024 semester.

Dec. 14, 2023

CIM's Trumpet Department Welcomes Influx Of Top Talent For Spring 2024

Cue the fanfares. CIM's trumpet studio is about to welcome an influx of top talent.

 

Three celebrated trumpet performers and pedagogues will spend a total of five weeks at CIM during the Spring 2024 semester, complementing instruction by longtime CIM trumpet faculty Michael Miller with viewpoints from three other leading U.S. ensembles.

 

“Next semester will be a rewarding time for CIM trumpet students,” said Scott Harrison, Executive Vice President & Provost of CIM. 

 

“In addition to the experienced voice of Michael Miller, they will receive training from several other prominent figures and imagine the many different directions their career might take them.”

 

Miller is no stranger to CIM or to Greater Cleveland. He has been on the CIM faculty since 2009 and a member of The Cleveland Orchestra since 2006. 

 

Before that, he was principal trumpet of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, which he joined in 1994. A native of Cleveland Heights, Miller was a student of James Darling, a former member of The Cleveland Orchestra. 

 

But Miller will not be the only pedagogical voice in the trumpet department. Over the course of the Spring 2024 semester, CIM trumpet students also can look forward to two weeks with Billy Hunter, Jr., principal trumpet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Matthew Ernst, principal trumpet of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and a member of the faculty at Northwestern University; and Master Sgt. Amy McCabe, principal trumpet of the U.S. Marine Band. 

 

In addition to their work with trumpet students, each will take part in ensemble sectionals, chamber music coaching, and other activities. 

 

“These guest artists will bring a wealth of knowledge to our students,” Harrison said. “We look forward to hosting them at CIM and seeing the positive impact they will have on our entire trumpet department.”

 

The Cleveland Institute of Music empowers the world's most talented classical music students to fulfill their dreams and potential. Its graduates command the most celebrated and revered stages in the world as soloists, leading roles, chamber musicians, and ensemble members; compose meaningful, award-winning new repertoire; produce Grammy Award-winning recordings; and are highly sought-after teaching artists, administrators, and thought leaders. A testament to the excellence of a CIM education, more than half of the members of The Cleveland Orchestra are connected to CIM as members of the faculty, alumni, or both, and CIM alumni occupy hundreds of chairs in major orchestras worldwide. The school's increasingly diverse collegiate and pre-college student bodies benefit from access to world-renowned visiting artists, intensive study with CIM's stellar faculty, and the rich curriculum offered by CIM's partner, Case Western Reserve University. A leader among its peers, CIM is the largest presenter of free performances, masterclasses, and community concerts in the Midwest, hosting hundreds of events each year on campus and at locations regionwide, including Severance Music Center. Explore cim.edu to learn more.


