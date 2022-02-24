CHRIS ROCK: EGO DEATH WORLD TOUR 2022 Announced At Playhouse Square!

Chris Rock is one of the world's most important comedic voices, as well as an award-winning actor, director, producer, and writer.

His big break in television started as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and he has continued to leave his mark on television, movies, and streaming platforms to this day with the most recent release of his standup special, Total Blackout: The Tambourine Extended Cut (Netflix).

Chris Rock is not only a notably accomplished comedian with four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, Broadway, directing and Academy Award hosting credits, but also a New York Times Best-Selling Author.

