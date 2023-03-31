Beck Center for the Arts Produces RAZZLE DAZZLE: BY THE BOOK--THE CLEF NOTES

Beck Center for the Arts' Creative Arts Therapies Department will produce an original theatrical production with music, our 21st Razzle Dazzle: By The Book--The Clef Notes, to be performed April 28 and April 29, 2023 in the Music & Creative Arts Therapies (MCAT) Building on the Oatey Recital Hall Stage.

The cast consists of adults with disabilities, and community volunteers, many of whom have been part of numerous Razzle Dazzle productions over the last twenty one years. Many hours of rehearsal come together in this adapted arts musical theater production that culminates in performances for the public at Beck Center's Lakewood campus. These 34 performers will take the stage to razzle and dazzle you - filling the room with joy and entertainment form beginning to end!

Razzle Dazzle is a theatrical production with music, about and related to books of every type. The cast will check out the books and dust off the covers with everything from Shakespeare, Harry Potter, Steven King, and even The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy as they move and get creative to the music from every genre that an audiophile would enjoy.

Ed Gallagher, Director of Education and Creative Arts Therapies, states, "Razzle Dazzle is always a much-anticipated event each year at Beck Center. This is a wonderful collaboration. Cast members of all abilities come together to create an engaging and entertaining show that is complimented by amazing art in the accompanying Razzle Dazzle Art Exhibition."

Show times on Friday April 28 is 7:30 pm, and Saturday April 29, 2023 at 3:30 pm, and 7:30 p.m. Performances will be held in Beck Center's Music & Creative Arts Therapy (MCAT) Building on the Oatey Recital Hall Stage. Tickets for the opening night performance on Friday, April 28 are just $15 per person. This theatrical experience includes a post-show reception, and meet-and-greet with cast and crew members. Ticket maximum is four (4) per household, please. Group homes should contact Ed Gallagher at egallagher@beckcenter.org to purchase their block of tickets. Tickets for each performance will be General Admission. Tickets to the in-person production can be found at beckcenter.org.

The 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023 performances are free, and open to the public, but reservations must be made. Donations will be accepted and will provide support to Beck Center's Creative Arts Therapies program. Ticket maximum is four (4) per household. Group homes should contact Ed Gallagher at egallagher@beckcenter.org to reserve their free block of tickets.

Regardless of which curtain time patrons attend this inspiring production, they are also invited to attend a free visual arts exhibition of work by Creative Arts Therapy clients, in the lobby of the Music & Creative Arts Therapies (MCAT) Building.

Beck Center thanks, for the generous support of this programing from Presenting Sponsors and the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and the Community West Foundation, as Production Sponsors West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, and Equity Trust Company.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture. Special thank you goes to Community West Foundation for their support of Beck Center's Creative Arts Therapies.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.