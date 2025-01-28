Beck Center For The Arts To Present Youth Theater Production Of THE TEMPEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beck Center for the Arts, one of the oldest continuously running Youth Theater programs in the nation has announced a creative approach to William Shakespeare's The Tempest.

Rachel Gold, director of The Tempest, shared that this cast “includes 21 youth theater actors. Thought to be the last play Shakespeare wrote by himself, this script is considered a culmination of his artistic career.”

THE TEMPEST , written by William Shakespeare is directed by Rachel Gold in the Studio Theater, running on Fridays, February 28 and March 7, 2025 at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, March 1 and 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 2 and 9, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. A Student Matinee will take place on March 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

The Tempest, Shakespeare's final masterpiece, is a captivating tale of magic, love, family, and forgiveness. Exiled from their kingdom, Prospero and daughter Miranda have survived on an enchanted deserted island for 12 years. When fate and a chance to exact revenge transpire, Prospero conjures a storm that shipwrecks their enemies and others on the same island. As Miranda falls in love with one of the shipwreck's survivors, Prospero endeavors to use magic and manipulation to exact revenge. This piece explores themes of loss, restoration, fault, and forgiveness, and celebrates what it means to be human.

Beck Center for the Arts' Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black; Manhattan; Severance); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Night); Rory O'Malley (Hamilton; Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); and Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys).

Ticket prices are $15 Adult/Senior, and $13 Children/Student (ages 18 & under). Please purchase tickets at beckcenter.org, call 216.521.2540 or simply stop by Beck Center Customer Service in person. Entire season lineup available at: beckcenter.org/youth-theater.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is available for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and community education programming.

Comments