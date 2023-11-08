Beck Center for the Arts to Present Rachel Spence's GOING MEDIEVAL: A YE OLDE COMEDIE in December

Going Medieval: A Ye Olde Comedie will be presented on December 8-17, 2023.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Beck Center for the Arts will once again produce original work by a long time collaborator. 

 

Written by Rachel Spence, Going Medieval: A Ye Olde Comedie is a comedy for the ages, where you can reminisce on your favorite fandoms.


Rachel Spence, Beck Center Theater Instructor, Playwright, and Director says, “This Geek Chic comedy celebrates the nerd in all of us. I am so proud of these 27 young actors!”

Beck Center for the Arts' Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black; Manhattan; Severance); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Night); Rory O'Malley (Hamilton; Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); and Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys).

Going Medieval: A Ye Olde Comedy
Written and Directed by Rachel Spence
December 8-17, 2023: Studio Theater
Student Matinee on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday performances at 3:00 p.m.

Dragons and wizards onstage? Surely, you joust! Armed with only a role-player's handbook and multi-sided dice, three modern day fantasy geeks are magically transported and forced to save the kingdom of Nerdvana from those who would like to see it destroyed. Our phenomenal pre-teens will have you laughing along with this original fantasy spoof featuring Beck Center students ages 6-12.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.Ticket prices are $15 Adult/Senior, and $13 Children/Student (ages 18 & under). Please reserve tickets at beckcenter.org, call 216.521.2540 or simply stop by Beck Center Customer Service in person.

The rest of the season lineup is available at: beckcenter.org/youth-theater.

Beck Center for the Arts thanks marquee sponsor First Federal Lakewood for their generous support.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture. For more information on Beck Center programming please visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is available for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and community education programming.




