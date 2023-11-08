Beck Center for the Arts to Present Rachel Spence's GOING MEDIEVAL: A YE OLDE COMEDIE in December

Beck Center for the Arts will once again produce original work by a long time collaborator.

Written by Rachel Spence, Going Medieval: A Ye Olde Comedie is a comedy for the ages, where you can reminisce on your favorite fandoms.



Rachel Spence, Beck Center Theater Instructor, Playwright, and Director says, “This Geek Chic comedy celebrates the nerd in all of us. I am so proud of these 27 young actors!”

Beck Center for the Arts' Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black; Manhattan; Severance); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Night); Rory O'Malley (Hamilton; Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); and Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys).

Going Medieval: A Ye Olde Comedy

Written and Directed by Rachel Spence

December 8-17, 2023: Studio Theater

Student Matinee on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday performances at 3:00 p.m.

Dragons and wizards onstage? Surely, you joust! Armed with only a role-player's handbook and multi-sided dice, three modern day fantasy geeks are magically transported and forced to save the kingdom of Nerdvana from those who would like to see it destroyed. Our phenomenal pre-teens will have you laughing along with this original fantasy spoof featuring Beck Center students ages 6-12.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.Ticket prices are $15 Adult/Senior, and $13 Children/Student (ages 18 & under). Please reserve tickets at beckcenter.org, call 216.521.2540 or simply stop by Beck Center Customer Service in person.

The rest of the season lineup is available at: beckcenter.org/youth-theater.

