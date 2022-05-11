Beck Center for the Arts Announces 2022-2023 Season

Beck Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its 2022-2023 Professional Theater Season, the 89th season which includes Tony AwardÂ® Winners, comedies, dramas, return of the blockbuster Elf the Musical, and the twelfth collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Musical Theatre program.

Beck Center for the Arts' Artistic Director Scott Spence says, "This is definitely a season of high pedigree! Many titles lay claim to Tony AwardÂ® wins and nominations for best of their years. Audiences get to see locally-produced premieres of several titles, and Elf the Musical returns with a second smash year. A great year for audiences and artists alike!"

Season Tickets, and Flex Passes, for the 2022-2023 Professional Theater Season range in price from $120 to $336 and are available for purchase now for renewing subscribers at 216-521-2540. Season tickets to new subscribers go on sale to the public on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Individual tickets to each show can be purchased beginning Friday, July 1, 2022 at beckcenter.org with ticket prices from $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older) and $17 for students with valid ID, and $12 for children between five and 12 years of age.

A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general-admission seating for just $10. Smart SeatsÂ® are available for each performance at just $10 per person. For more information on the 2022-2023 Professional Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org.

Buyer & Cellar

Written by Jonathan Tolins

Directed by Jamie Koeth

Presented through special arrangement with Drarmatics Play Service .

September 9 - October 9, 2022, Studio Theater

Barbra Streisand to Harper's Bazaar, "Instead of just storing my things in the basement, I can make a street of shops and display them." Taking that fact, and the fictional character of Alex (of course he's a struggling actor!) who becomes the only employee of these "shoppes'-plus a frozen yogurt machine--we join him in his day job as he awaits the "Funny Girl" herself to check out. That's when we find out the true price of fame.

The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night-Time (Play)

Based on the book by Mark Haddon, Adapted by Simon Stephens

Directed by William Roudebush

Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service .

September 23 - October 16, 2022; additional performance on Oct 13, 2022, Senney Theater

Based on Mark Haddon's 2003 best-selling novel, the winner of more than 17 literary awards, this winner of the Tony AwardÂ® for Best Play centers around Christopher, just 15 years old, who uses his extraordinary brain to solve the mystery of his neighbor's dog's death. This production comes to life on stage as Christopher uses his unique gifts to work through his distrust of strangers and fear of the unknown in this journey that Time magazine calls "life-affirming and unmissable." A great adventure for ages eleven and up.

Elf the Musical

Book adapted by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Based on the New Line Cinema film by David Berenbaum

Directed by Scott Spence

Musical Direction by Larry Goodpaster

Choreography by MartÃ­n CÃ©spedes

Produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)

December 2- December 30, 2022 Senney Theater

Additional weekday and matinee performances are scheduled for Elf the Musical, Please see our website or contact customer service for details.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious big-elf-living-in-a-small world comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity in a holiday bedazzled New York City. Featuring songs written by the creator of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway and a book by the writer of Annie, The Producers, and Hairspray, this feels and sounds like a sweet holiday treat for all ages. (Maple syrup not included.) Please note that in 2022 this musical broke all Beck Center ticket sales records so this is sure to be a hot ticket!

Ghost the Musical

Book & Lyrics: Bruce Joel Rubin

Music & Lyrics: Dave Stewart

Music & Lyrics: Glen Ballard

Directed by Victoria Bussert

Choreography by Gregory Daniels

Music Direction by Matthew Webb

Presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

February 10 - February 26, 2023; Senney Theater

Additional performances February 9, 16, 23, 2023

Sam and Molly are lovers, and when Sam dies he becomes caught between our world and what lies next. Molly is in danger and Sam cannot bear to leave her. A medium, Oda Mae Brown, helps Sam get in touch with Molly to warn her. You know what happens next, but you must experience it live, in the theater. (Fire emoji, anyone?)

Noises Off

Written by Michael Frayn

Directed by Scott Spence

Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

March 24- April 16, 2023; Senney Theater

Additional Thursday night performances

Conceived when English playwright Michael Frayn was watching a performance from the wings, he said, "It was funnier from behind than in front, and I thought that one day I must write a farce from behind." And write a fabulous farce he did! This play within a play was meta before meta was meta. Come watch a tennis match of hilarious comedy.

Doubt: A Parable

Written by John Patrick Shanley

Directed by Don Carrier

May 26 to June 25, 2023; Studio Theater

This 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winner for Drama draws one into an issue of suspicion in the query of a Catholic school in the Bronx in the 1960s. Principal Sister Aloysius's suspicions about the relationship between a priest, Father Flynn, and a young male student will raise questions long after you leave the theater.

Once on this Island

Book and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Music Stephen Flaherty

Directed & Choreography by MartÃ­n CÃ©spedes

Music Direction by Larry Goodpaster

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)

Locally-Produced Premiere

July 7 - August 6, 2023; Senney Theater

Additional Performances July 27, and Aug 3, 2023

In this Tony Award-nominated musical, together we will swim away to the sands of the French Antilles in the glistening Caribbean Sea. A wise peasant girl on this tropical island uses the power of love and the beauty of acceptance to bring together very different people.

All performances are at theaters inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts is proud to be a part of Northeast Ohio's professional theater landscape, operating under a letter of agreement with Actors' Equity Association. We are a Small Professional Theater (SPT) based on the number of seats, number of our performances, and the maximum weekly hours of work we provide to actors. We produce every show on our stages, by choosing the play, casting and rehearsing it, building the sets, props, and costumes, directing and performing the live music, and designing lights and sound. We proudly utilize regional resources and talent.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.