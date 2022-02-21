Beck Center For The Arts Will Produce SNOW WHITE Ballet Live, In Person, And Streaming Live

Beck Center for the Arts will stage the upcoming Dance Education Production, Snow White Ballet. Choreographed by Associate Director of Dance Education Melanie Szucs, produced by the Beck Dance Workshop, along with select dance students.

With over 50 Beck Center dance students up to age 18, Snow White Ballet showcases the very best of Northeast Ohio's young talent.

This hour-long ballet production is perfect for adults and children of all ages and is filled with colorful costumes and sets. The story of Snow White is portrayed from birth to age 16 and is complete with snowflakes, forest animals, secretive birds, and even dancing cupcakes. And of course, it ends with a kiss.

Melanie Szucs says, "Snow White Ballet was first presented by our dance department in 2019. Over fifty students ages 7-18 have been cast in this production. All of the dancers are eager to perform in the Senney Theater this spring, and each dancer plays a special part in making this fairytale come alive through dance."

This limited showing of Snow White Ballet will take place in Senney Theater at 7:30 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022 and Saturday, April 9, 2022, and 2:30 pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022, all EST. Beck Center is also proud to present a Sensory-Friendly performance on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10 am in the Senney Theater. Please contact Ed Gallagher at egallagher@beckcenter.org for more information on the Sensory-Friendly performance.

Tickets for the live, in-person performances are available for purchase now and cost $10 for children and $12 for adults. Please call Customer Service for more details at 216-521-2540 x10 or visit BeckCenterTicketSearch.com to purchase tickets to the live and in-person performances, and Showtix4U.com for the live-streaming performance held on Friday, April 8 at 7:30 pm ONLY.

Patrons attending Snow White Ballet over the age of two must be masked at all times inside Beck Center buildings, and patrons over the age of 12 must show a vaccination card (or copy, or image on a smartphone), or proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theater. For more information, please visit beckcenter.org.