Beck Center For The Arts Welcomes Spring With BUDDING TO BLOSSOMING, A BECK CENTER STUDENT VISUAL ARTS EXHIBITION

Beck Center for the Arts has a new visual arts exhibition blooming this spring, Budding to Blossoming, that challenges not only the Beck Center students who submitted pieces for display--some of which are available for purchase at Customer Service--but also the public attendees exploring these pieces.

This annual opportunity for Beck Center students to learn the discipline and processes involved in creating and submitting their art to an art gallery for exhibit also gives students the opportunity to feel the rush of sharing their work with the world, for viewing in person, and digital viewing. This annual event, featuring 42 students and 95 works in 2022, would not be possible without The Gallery Group. New this year, there are also four group projects from Beck Center off-site programs in the Lakewood public schools.

The Gallery Group, celebrating its 64th Anniversary in Northeast Ohio, is a long-standing supporter of Beck Center, raising funds for student scholarships. This allows Beck Center to reach even deeper into the community to assist those who may not have the financial means to learn self-expression through the arts. Beck Center values their support of this visual art exhibition.

Entries in all mediums were accepted from any Beck Center student from our youngest artists just beginning their journey, to accomplished adults and advanced artists promoting their work for sale.

Jessica McGrath, Assistant Director of Education, who also oversees Visual Arts Education states, "This exhibition really shows what our local artists and young people are most passionate about today in 2022. There is a kaleidoscope of subjects - from graceful botanical watercolors, whimsical character mashups from our young cartooning students, to commentary on the world around us here in Cleveland and abroad. This is a unique window into the creative minds of artists as they experiment with new concepts, techniques, and mediums."

This exhibition is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. To view this art, please visit Beck Center's Jean Bulicek Galleria on the first floor of the main building on the campus in Lakewood. To enjoy these art pieces digitally, after May 1, 2022, please visit Beck Center Facebook Album. Sales are arranged through Customer Service in person or at 216.521.2540 x10. Beck Center Customer Service is open Monday through Friday, noon to 5:00 pm, and Sat 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and during performances.

For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org. To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Summer camps and classes are available for registration today.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.