Beck Center For The Arts Presents Local Painter, Sean Wheeler In A Visual Arts Exhibition

Beck Center for the Arts will display the artistic work of visual arts Sean Wheeler. Known as a local Cleveland prolific talent, Mr. Wheeler's work speaks to all ages.

This free visual arts exhibition, open to the public, features over 15 recent abstract paintings by prolific local painter Sean Wheeler. Also see his studio photos and painting tools on display. This exhibition spans two buildings on the Lakewood Campus, from the Berkey Courtyard in the main building, to the Music Creative Arts Therapy Building Armory Gallery. This exhibition runs until January 24, 2025.

All are invited to experience this free artists' special reception on Friday, November 1, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org.

Melinda Placko, Associate Director of Music and Visual Arts, shared, "Sean's paintings are an invigorating record of playful experimentation. Since taking up painting at the age of 42, this Cleveland artist has created over 1000 paintings in eight short years. A life-long educator and self-taught painter, Sean's relentless curiosity has driven him to discover a maturing style and unique process.”

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Summer camps and classes are available for registration today.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.

