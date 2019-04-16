Beck Center And Cuyahoga County Board Of Developmental Disabilities Give Those With Special Needs An Opportunity To Perform

Beck Center for the Arts' Creative Arts Therapies Department and the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) will present Razzle Dazzle XIX: It's SENSEsational, May 3 - 4, 2019. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, and 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. Performances will be held in Beck Center's Music and Dance Building.

Performers are CCBDD consumers and community volunteers, many of which are served through the Rocky River Adult Activities Centers. This partnership comes together in an adapted arts musical theater program that culminates in May 3 and 4 performances at Beck Center. This production will have you feeling the rhythm and hearing the roar as these 32 performers take the stage to razzle and dazzle your senses! Taste, touch, hear, see and smell your way through this unique theatrical performance with unique musical numbers.

Tickets for the opening night performance are $15 with proceeds benefitting Beck Center's Creative Arts Therapies program. This sensational sensory experience includes a post-show reception and meet-and-greet with cast and crew members. General admission seating tickets are on sale now at 216.521.2540 x10 or beckcenter.org.

The Saturday May 4 performances are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted and will provide support to Beck Center's Creative Arts Therapies program.

"Razzle Dazzle is, quite simply, a grand celebration of the arts and the sheer joy creating on stage," said Ed Gallagher, Director of Education. "It's here where folks with special needs join hand-in-hand with community volunteers to bring excitement, passion and energy to the theater."

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture. Special thank you goes to Community West Foundation for their support of Creative Arts Therapies.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with special needs, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.





