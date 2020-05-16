BWW Review: SEE THE NANCE, ACT ONE, HAMILTON, ALLEGIANCE, AND PRIDE SPECTACULAR CONCERT, BUT NOT SHOWS at Cleveland And National Venues

LINCOLN CENTER: BROADWAY FRIDAYS--CAROUSEL, ACT ONE, THE NANCE



Lincoln Center Will Stream Kelli O'Hara and Jessie Mueller in Carousel, Nathan Lane in The Nance, Santino Fontana in Act One

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will launch its new series "Broadway Fridays," featuring freedigital streams of past Live from Lincoln Center broadcasts.



Up first: June 5 at 8 PM, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel.



The performance with the New York Philharmonic features Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn and New York City Ballet dancers Robert Fairchild and Tiler Peck.



June -- Douglas Carter Beane's dark comedy The Nance, starring Tony winner Nathan Lane.



James Lapine's Act One, about the life of Moss Hart, will be presented June 19 starring Tony winners Tony Shalhoub, Andrea Martin, and Santino Fontana.



These archival broadcasts will be made available every Friday on Lincoln Center's online arts portal #LincolnCenterAtHome and on Lincoln Center's Youtube and Facebook pages.



Additional Broadway offerings will be announced later.

2020 CAIN PARK SEASON IS CANCELED

A message from Cain Park: "It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the cancellation of the Cain Park 2020 season after careful consideration for our patrons, artists, and staff. During these unprecedented times, the health and well-being of our community is at the heart of our decision-making. We look forward to a time when we can all gather again to enjoy the music, theater, dance and art in Cain Park."



Tickets purchased for the 2020 Cain Park season will be automatically refunded. There is nothing you need to do but stay safe and healthy.

HAMILTON STARRING ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST, TO BE RELEASED ON DISNEY+



The Walt Disney Company, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail announced that Hamilton will be released on Disney+ on July 3, 2020. The presentation is the premiere of the filmed version of the original Broadway production, featuring the entire original cast.

KARAMU HOUSE LAUNCHES AN ONLINE SUMMER ARTS EDUCATION PROGRAM FOR MIDDLE- AND HIGH-SCHOOLERS



Karamu House launches its online arts education program in order to continue its summer arts education programming for students entering grades seven through 12. This year's Summer Arts Intensive not only continues to offer performing arts study-including vocal performance, drama, and dance-but also courses in costume design (in partnership with the Center for Inspired Learning) and short film (in partnership with Cuyahoga Community College).

The Summer Arts Intensive includes interactive online activities, live instructional classes, and one-on-one private sessions during a four-week period; the first session of classes begins Monday, June 1, 2020.

For more information, visit www.karamuhouse.org.



THE BROADWAY Q&A SERIES



The Growing Studio is partnering with Playbill to launch The Broadway Q&A Series, a free, weekly video series that will feature live interviews with Broadway professionals and faculty from major university theatre programs. The series will launch with Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman Monday, May 18 at 1PM ET.



The series will continue with hour-long live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays, and a session with a faculty member from two major university theatre programs each Friday. All streams will be hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel from 1-2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews will be available on demand on Playbill.com.

Also scheduled to appear on the series are Jerry Zaks (May 20), Marc Shaiman (May 25), Warren Carlyle (May 27), Scott Ellis (June 1), Marc Bruni(June 3), Joann Hunter (June 8), Sam Gold (June 10), Andy Blankenbuehler (June 15), Jack O'Brien (June 17), Bartlett Sher (June 22), Lorin Latarro (June 24), Walter Bobbie (June 29), Jerry Mitchell (July 1), Sergio Trujillo (July 6), Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), and Stafford Arima (July 27).

PLAYBILL TEAMS UP WITH PRIDE PLAYS FOR MULTIPLE LIVE STREAM PRODUCTIONS THROUGHOUT JUNE



Each Friday in June, throughout June in celebration of Pride Month Playbill will present a live streamed theatrical event from the LGBTQIA+ theatrical canon on its website, as well as features, interviews, and more with the artists.

Additional details, including titles and involved artists, will be announced shortly.



The online festival will culminate in a Pride Spectacular Concert June 28 (Pride Sunday), featuring community performers sharing messages of pride and singing songs old and new.

NEW STREAMING SERVICE BROADWAY ON DEMAND ADDS ALLEGIANCE



The upcoming streaming service Broadway on Demand has revealed some of the offerings it will provide in its initial rollout. The "30 Days of Opening Nights" series begins with the platform's official launch May 17, and includes filmed presentations of Broadway titles, classes, concerts, interviews, and more.



Among the filmed performances featured is Broadway's Allegiance, which makes its online streaming premiere May 29 following various showings in movie theatres, while Bandstand will air as part of a Memorial Day celebration May 25.



Broadway on Demand will host the one-night-only A Night of Covenant House Stars benefit May 18, with Morgan Freeman and Usher now joining a lineup that already includes host Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton, Stephanie J. Block, and Dionne Warwick.

For more information, visit BroadwayOnDemand.com.

AUDIO STREAMING VERSION OF JAMES INVERNE'S PLAY BRINGS TO LIFE THE TRUE STORY OF VIOLINIST JASCHA HEIFETZ



An audio version of James Inverne's A Walk With Mr. Heifetz, which made its world premiere in January 2018 Off-Broadway is currently available for streaming through June 2 on YouTube.



The play imagines the moment after famed Russian violinist Jascha Heifetz performed at a concert in pre-Israel Palestine in 1926. Legend has it that he had a conversation with Yehuda Sharett, composer and brother of future Israeli Prime Minister Moshe Sharett, which would inform an important conversation with the leader 20 years later.



A Walk With Mr. Heifetz streams for free to raise awareness for two Israeli charities, the AICF (America Israel Cultural Foundation) and Meir Panim. The AICF helps young Israeli artists when they need support; Meir Panim brings nutritious meals to Israel's poor with a special concentration on youth and Holocaust survivors.



A Zoom discussion between the playwright, members of the cast, and Yael Medini, the daughter of Moshe Sharett, is also available for streaming by clicking here.



