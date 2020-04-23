Akron Civic Theatre Cancels Production of WEST SIDE STORY

Akron Civic Theatre has cancelled its production of West Side Story.

Tickets purchased will be refunded at point of purchase. If you have questions please contact boxoffice@akroncivic.com.

According to Akron Beacon Journal, the cast had been holding Zoom rehearsals, since the production was rescheduled for July.

The Civic is working on getting the rights to 'West Side Story again for summer 2021.

The company has also offered all seniors in the current cast the opportunity to perform their roles next year. Charlie Kadair, who was cast as Tony, has already committed.

Read more on Akron Beacon Journal.





