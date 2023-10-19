Academy For The Performing Arts to Kick Off 2023-24 Season With THE LIGHTNING THIEF

The Academy for the Performing Arts will present "THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical," directed and choreographed by Dan Hendrock. This electrifying musical adaptation, based on the beloved book by Rick Riordan, promises to be a thrilling experience for audiences of all ages.

Show Dates:

October 26th & 28th @ 7pm

October 29th @ 2pm

Location:

Chagrin Falls Performing Arts Center

Chagrin Falls Schools 7-12 Campus

400 East Washington Street - Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

The show stars the talented Gabe Feinberg in the title role and features a remarkable cast of 30 students hailing from 11 high schools, including Aurora City Schools, Beachwood City Schools, Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools, Mayfield City Schools, Orange City Schools, Richmond Heights Local Schools, Solon City Schools, South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools, West Geauga Local Schools, and Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools.

The Academy for the Performing Arts is dedicated to providing high school juniors and seniors with a joyful, challenging, and inspiring training experience in the theatre. This educational and performance-based experience builds confidence, courage, and mastery in creative self-expression, preparing students for high-level college and professional opportunities.

About the Show: In "THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical," audiences will embark on a captivating journey alongside Percy Jackson, a demigod with a destiny greater than he ever imagined. Adapted from the best-selling book by Rick Riordan, this musical tells the story of Percy's quest to prevent a catastrophic war among the gods. With his loyal friends by his side, Percy encounters mythical creatures, faces challenges, and discovers the true power of friendship and family. The musical features the Music and Lyrics by Rob Rokicki and Book by Joe Tracz. Notably, Rob Rokicki took the time to connect with the cast via Zoom to share his insights and inspirations behind the music, enriching the cast's understanding of the show.

This production of "THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical" promises to be a visual spectacle, featuring a 20' wide Video Wall and over 100 intelligent lights-more than any previous Academy production in its 16-year history. The Set & Lighting Designer is Ben Needham, who also serves as the program director for the Academy. Sarah Dixon is the music director, and Dusten Welch returns as the Fight Choreographer. The show will also feature Costume Designs by April Rock, Sound Designs by Richard B. Ingraham, and Prop Design/Stage management by Katherine Swartzbeck.

Don't miss the exciting kick-off to the Academy for the Performing Arts' 16th season with this unforgettable production.

Upcoming Shows in the Academy's Season:

"John Proctor IS THE VILLAIN" (December 7th-10th)

"IMPROV 2023" (December 15th - 16th)

"TARTUFFE" (February 22-24th)

"CHILDREN OF EDEN" (March 12th & 13th)

"JUNIOR PLAY FESTIVAL 2024" (March 19th-21st)

"STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN (A VERY LITERAL MUSIC VIDEO)" - Featured in the Junior Play Festival

An Original Film written by Academy instructor Abraham Adams, premiering at the Annual awards show in May of 2024.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for "THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical" and other Academy productions can be purchased online at www.chagrinacademy.org. Ticket prices are as follows:

Students: $12

Seniors: $12

General Admission: $18

For more information about the Academy for the Performing Arts and its productions, please visit www.chagrinacademy.org.