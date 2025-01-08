UC College-Conservatory of Music to Host MOVEABLE FEAST Gala Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UC College-Conservatory of Music will host its Moveable Feast fundraising gala live and in-person on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Presented by CCMpower, a dedicated volunteer group of friends, advocates and alumni, Moveable Feast 2025: A Tempo generates essential support for the next generation of performing and media artists at CCM.

Audiences are invited to rediscover the magic of CCM, one note at a time, at Moveable Feast 2025: A Tempo. The evening features handheld bites and libations at food stations throughout CCM's halls and spaces. Patrons can enjoy their feast as they sample an eclectic mix of bite-sized entertainment starring CCM's world-class students.

Moveable Feast 2025 features more artistry than ever before - from Musical Theatre, Orchestra and Jazz performances to dazzling creations by Theatre Design and Production students. Enjoy interactive experiences, including backstage tours of the CCM Scene Shop and Media Production's XR Studio, and much more.

The full artistic menu will be announced in early January; learn more on the Moveable Feast website! Join CCM for a one-of-a-kind evening of artistry, food and celebration at Moveable Feast 2025: A Tempo.

Event Details

Moveable Feast: A Tempo

Friday, Jan. 24, 2025

6:30 p.m. | Prelude Cocktail Hour with drinks provided by Topicz

7:30 p.m. | Overture & Welcome Performance featuring CCM Wind Symphony

8-10 p.m. | Performances & Dinner-by-the-Bite throughout CCM Village

10 p.m. | CCM Philharmonia Grand Finale & Closing Remarks from Dean Pete Jutras

10:30 p.m. | The Coda Afterparty featuring CCM Jazz & Musical Theatre with ice cream provided by Graeter's

Location

CCM Village, University of Cincinnati

Valet Parking and Self-Park available

