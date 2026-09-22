TALK by Theresa Rebeck to Premiere at Cincinnati Playhouse

NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The world premiere of TALK, a new play by playwright and Cincinnati native Theresa Rebeck, comes to Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Presented by Digi and Mike Schueler, the show begins performances in the Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 26 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Opening night is Oct. 1.

TALK is a satirical spotlight on the current media environment. Hoping for a ratings boost, the host of a news commentary talk show decides to do a live broadcast. When an unplanned guest is added to the mix of standard talking heads, the conversation goes off the rails, and the show descends into chaos. All political points of view are represented, and all are skewered in this satire of news and dialogue in today's fast-moving media world.

'I watch way too much news. I'm one of those people who became addicted to watching the news over and over again. And at some point, I thought, I wonder if there's something I can do with this. It seemed like it's a moment in American history, in American culture that the theatre should be responding to,' Rebeck said. 'The culture of talk television can be very vicious, very dark, but there's also something funny and truthful and very American about it. It asks a lot of questions about who we are, and I wanted to let the theatre engage in those questions.'

Rebeck is the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time (I Need That, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Dead Accounts, Seminar, Mauritius). TALK is directed by Mêlisa Annis, who recently directed Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Christine Lahti in Lahti's play The Smile of Her at the Marylebone Theatre in London.

Individual and season tickets are now on sale for Talk at cincyplay.com.

Cast (in speaking order)

Brenda: Andrea Syglowski*

Serge: Kieran Cronin*

Malcolm: Victor Williams*

Simone: Maxine Linehan*

Johnathan: Luigi Sottile*

Mike: viviana valeria*

Creative Team

Playwright: Theresa Rebeck

Director: Mêlisa Annis

Co-Set Designer: Christopher Swader

Co-Set Designer: Justin Swader

Costume Designer: Fabin Fidel Aguilar

Lighting Designer: Mary Ellen Stebbins

Sound Designer/Composer: Fitz Patton

Dramaturg: Tatiana Godfrey

Casting Director: Stephanie Klapper, CSA

Stage Manager: Shelby Scaffidi*

Assistant Stage Manager: Madison Stone*

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Tickets

Tickets from $39, depending on seat location and performance day.

Preview performances take place on Sept. 26, 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. Prices vary depending on performance. Opening performance is Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Regular performances will take place on Tuesdays-Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A matinee performance will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Playhouse Box Office at 513-421-3888 (toll-free in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana at 800-582-3208) or visit cincyplay.com. Patrons who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, deaf-blind or speech disabled: dial 711 to connect to the Box Office via Ohio Relay Services.

Events

Preview Performances: Be among the first to see the show before opening night and save! Preview performance tickets are discounted.

Sat., Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tue., Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Made in Cincy: New Works Festival: This exciting annual event illuminates new play development by inviting audiences to witness and participate in the process. Fri., Oct. 2 and Sat., Oct. 3.

Art Talks: Stay after select performances for a behind-the-scenes discussion with members of the artistic team.

Sun., Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Art Talk – Special Edition: The State of Journalism Panel Discussion, Sun., Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. A discussion about the state of journalism today will follow the 2 p.m. performance of Talk on Sunday, Oct. 11, featuring a panel of Cincinnati journalists: Beryl Love, Executive Editor, The Cincinnati Enquirer; Megan Mitchell, Anchor/Reporter, WLWT-TV; and Maryanne Zeleznik, Vice President of News and Morning Edition Host, WVXU. The event is free and open to all, whether attending that day's performance or not. Reservations are not necessary.

Audio-Described Performance: Trained volunteers describe the visual elements of the production via a hearing enhancement system, allowing patrons to hear dialogue, music and other sound effects. The description is timed to avoid interfering with dialogue. Before the show and during intermission, show and actor information are shared. Tue., Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Advisory

TALK is recommended for older teenage and adult audiences. The show reflects today's political and media climate, where NOTHING is off limits. This biting satire uses some language and frequently references mature subjects to discuss topics including immigration, racism, classism, minimum wage, the government… and more.

TALK is presented by Digi and Mike Schueler. Production Sponsor is The Roy Cockrum Foundation. Artist Sponsors are Geiler, Diane and Carl Iseman, and Dr. Susan R. Strick. The 2026-27 Season is presented by The Vontz Family. The Season Sponsors of New Work are Mark and Nancy Dawes.

The Playhouse is supported by the generosity of tens of thousands of contributors to the annual ArtsWave Campaign, the region's primary source for arts funding. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund the Playhouse with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 06 Hrs 18 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Cincinnati Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link