Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Has Been Nominated for Two Grammy Awards

-The Recording Academy™ has nominated both a Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) recording and a Cincinnati Pops recording for GRAMMY® Awards. Transatlantic, recorded by Music Director Louis Langrée and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is nominated in the category of Best Orchestral Performance. American Originals: 1918, recorded by conductor John Morris Russell and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and produced by Elaine Martone, is nominated for Best Classical Compendium. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

"We are honored to have received Grammy Award nominations for these recordings. Both releases exemplify the inspired leadership and thoughtful programming of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's two artistic leaders, Louis Langrée and John Morris Russell, and showcase the versatility and virtuosity of our musicians," said President Jonathan Martin. "Both recordings also demonstrate the Orchestra's longstanding commitment to innovation and experimentation-dating back more than a century-and its relationships with prominent composers that has resulted in many important contributions to the orchestral canon."

CSO recordings with former Music Director Paavo Järvi won Grammy Awards in 2008 for Best Surround Sound Album (Mussorgsky) and in 2006 for Best Engineered Album, Classical Elgar). Concertos for Orchestra (2016) with Music Director Louis Langrée received nominations for Best Orchestral Performance and for Best Contemporary Classical Composition. The Cincinnati Pops has been nominated for five previous Grammy Awards, one of which, Copland: Music of America (1997), with the late former Pops Conductor Erich Kunzel, won Best Engineered Album, Classical.





