Young People's Theatre Of Chicago Announces 2024-25 Season

The '24-'25 season is pivotal for the Young People's Theatre of Chicago. Building on two years of outstanding reviews, sold-out performances, and extraordinary attendance at school matinees, YPT transitions this season from an in-house Greenhouse Theater Center project to a stand-alone, professional, non-profit children's theatre.

The fledgling company is growing staff, developing new plays and musicals, deepening ties with local artists, and introducing a series of inspiring theatre classes/camps. Critically, YPT is also expanding its vital School Matinee Series-growing a vital program that brought 5000 Chicagoland school children to special school matinees in just the organization's first two years!

YPT's 3-play season launches with the return of the Mo Willems' musical that sold-out every single performance in YPT's inaugural season. The New Year adds three little birds belting Bob Marley's music and message. Finally, a gentle pig discovers true friendship and selflessness in a delightful adaptation of E.B. White's beloved children's classic, designated "the best American children's book of the past 200 years" by the Children's Literature Association.

All YPT performances take place at the historic Greenhouse Theater Center (2257 N Lincoln Ave). For tickets and additional information, visit yptchi.org or call the box office at 773 404 7336.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus

He's back in the driver's seat!!

Adapted by Mo Willems from his own best-selling, Caldecott Honor Award-winning book, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus is the story of a woebegone Pigeon who bemoans his humdrum life-but when Bus Driver is running late (gasp!), Pigeon is convinced that his bus-driving aspirations are coming true!

But can Pigeon actually drive a bus?? And, more importantly, should we let Pigeon drive the bus??

With music by celebrated TYA composer Deborah Wicks La Puma and puppets designed and built for this production by Avenue Q's Rick Lyon, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus is the best-selling show in YPT's history, selling out every performance weeks before opening.

Get your tickets early!

55 mins. Best Enjoyed by All Ages.

Bob Marley's Three Little Birds

Tropical storms and evil spirits lurk, but Ziggy's fine, feathered friends know that "every little thing is gonna be alright!" Infused with Bob Marley classics like "Stir it Up," "One Love," and "Jamming,"

Bob Marley's Three Little Birds is inspired by the delightful children's book Every Little Thing by Marley's own daughter, Cedella Marley.

"It's an honor to see my father's music connect with each new generation. My own children loved singing 'Three Little Birds' when they were little. It inspired me to write the book. It's positive, uplifting vibe is something the world needs more of, especially these days," shares Ms. Marley.

60 mins. Best Enjoyed by Everyone 4+

Charlotte's Web

A beloved children's classic! A miracle is about to happen on the Arable family farm. A small, kind-hearted spider spins webs to show everyone that "Wilbur isn't just any ordinary pig!"

Charlotte's Web explores bravery, selfless love, and the true meaning of friendship. A Newbery Honor Book (1953), E.B. White's inspiring story was recently named the best children's book of all time by BBC Culture and the Children's Literature Association named Charlotte's Web the best American children's book of the past two hundred years.

60 mins. Best Enjoyed by Everyone 5+

Artistic Director Randy White notes that, "An unlikely and affecting barnyard friendship brings YPT's 2024-2025 season to a gratifying close. We're thrilled to bring old friends Wilbur and Charlotte and new friends Ziggy and Doctor Bird, and, of course, our rambunctious pal Pigeon-to our stages this season! It's a menagerie of unforgettable characters for our company's most important and exciting season yet!"

