You Create Your Own Destiny Entertainment Company To Present THE BOYS IN THE HOODS

You Create Your Own Destiny Entertainment Company in association with Bring it Black Artist Organization, present The Boys In The Hoods opening on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 8pm. At the newly renovated , historic AFC Multi- Cultural Theater located at 7859 South Ashland Avenue Chicago, IL 60620.

The Boys in the Hoods is a one act play by Award winning Playwright Frederick Alphonso, that tells the story of Andre, a young black man from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. Andre is faced with many challenges that cause him to react in a very peculiar way. It's the words of his aunt, his therapist, and his very close cousin Jeffery, that keep Andre level headed. The Mental Health awareness play is a message that deserves to go beyond our walls and reach the nation, or the world to a compelling message of life impacting events, and how they affect our mental health.

"This is a conversation the African- American community needed to have a long time ago." Says playwright Frederick Alphonso, "This was an eight-minute short in Collaboraction Social Contemporary Theater Company's Peacebook Festival in 2018, written to raise awareness about the mental illness rate in African-American communities, now a full length one act, that was also chosen to be a part of the New York City New Work Play Festival. This is not your typical evening out, we believe in making thought provoking theater to help us heal from deep wounds from our past as well as a sigh of relief in this blazing high political climate."

Written By Frederick Alphonso, with Scenic Design by Chas Mathieu, Lighting Design by Sim Carpenter, Wardrobe Design by Levi Wilkins, Fight Choreography; by Jordan Alexander, and Stage managed by Breanna Smith- Sneed. The Cast is rounded out with Marvin J. Malone II, Gio Johnson, Egypt Marie, Rapheal Hamilton, Luther Lewis III, James Shinkle and Veronica Dillard. The Boys In The Hoods will perform in Chicago's Auburn- Gresham area. "We are looking to work together to make hashtag the next best musical that can change lives and shift personalities. "Our mission is to use this art form and the platform of creative arts to raise awareness, about these issues, and to raise awareness about mental illness.

For more information visit boysinhoodsshow.com

Stay up to date with news and highlights from The Boys in The Hoods on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter using the handle @boysinhoodshow.

Tickets are on sale ranging from $40 - $25 at www.boysinhoodsshow.com.

The Boys In the Hoods will open Friday, November 22 at 8PM at the AFC Multi Cultural Theater located 7859 South Ashland Ave. Chicago, Il 60620 and will Perform again Saturday, November 23 at 7:00PM





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You