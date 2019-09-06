Writers Extends INTO THE WOODS

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Halberstam and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma, adds five performances to the run of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical masterpiece Into the Woods, directed by Gary Griffin. Into the Woods now runs through September 29, 2019 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

Newly added performances for Into the Woods are Thursday, September 26 at 7:30pm; Friday, September 27 at 7:30pm; Saturday, September 28 at 3pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday, September 29 at 2pm.

When a childless baker and his wife set out to lift their family curse by journeying into the woods, they encounter Jack (with his beanstalk), Cinderella (and her prince) and Little Red Riding Hood (and her wolf)! These familiar characters find themselves in decidedly unfamiliar circumstances and must brave the darkness of the woods in an effort to break the curse, conquer their fears and find out if what they've always wished for is what they truly want.

This epic fairy tale adventure is reimagined in a newly-configured Nichols Theatre staged "in the round," drawing audiences into a theatrical experience unlike anything previously seen at WT! With its celebrated score, stirring script and an extraordinary team of artists bringing it all to life, Into the Woods launched WT's 2019/20 Season as the musical theatre event of the season. Chicago and Broadway Director Gary Griffin (Parade) returned to stage this Tony Award-winning musical about fairy tales, family and what happens after "happily ever after."

The cast of Into the Woods includes: Nicole Armold (Lucinda), Ben Barker (Jack), Alex Benoit (Rapunzel's Prince), Brianna Borger (Baker's Wife), William Brown (Mysterious Man/Cinderella's Father), McKinley Carter (Jack's Mother), Matt Edmonds (Steward/Wolf), Lucy Godínez (Little Red Riding Hood), Michael Halberstam (Narrator), Kelli Harrington (Cinderella's Stepmother), Molly Hernández (Florinda), Cecilia Iole (Rapunzel), Michael Mahler (The Baker), Ryan McBride (Cinderella's Prince), Harriet Nzinga Plumpp (Cinderella's Mother/Granny), Mary Poole (Milky White), Ximone Rose (Cinderella), Bethany Thomas (Witch) and Jonathan Weir (Mysterious Man/Cinderella's Father beginning 9/17). The band consists of Charlotte Rivard-Hoster (Piano-Conductor), Jeff Handley and Brandon Podjasek (Percussion) and Mike Matlock (Woodwinds.)

The creative team for Into the Woods includes: Scott Davis (Scenic Designer), Mara Blumenfeld (Costume Designer), Lee Fiskness (Lighting Designer), Christopher M. LaPorte (Sound Designer), Seph Mozes (Dramaturg), Nick Moran (CFM Contractor), Sophiyaa Nayaar (Assistant Director), Sasha Smith (Intimacy & Fight Director), Geoff Button (Casting Director), Binder Casting (Casting Consultant), and Katie Klemme (Production Stage Manager).

Single tickets for Into the Woods are priced $50 - $80 and are available at www.writerstheatre.org, by phone at 847-242-6000, or in person at the box office at 325 Tudor Court in Glencoe.





