World Premiere Of Krista Knight's LIPSTICK LOBOTOMY Opens At Trap Door Theatre Next Month

In the world premiere of "Lipstick Lobotomy," John F. Kennedy's little sister, Rosemary Kennedy, and the playwright's Great Aunt Ginny develop a friendship at an exclusive high-end sanitarium for women in the fall of 1941. The women undergo the peculiar cutting-edge treatments on offer by a society desperate to find the cure for womanhood in this incisive comedy.

Written by Krista Knight and directed by Kate Hendrickson, "Lipstick Lobotomy" runs Feb. 13 through March 21, 2020, with shows at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $20 on Thursdays and Fridays, $25 on Saturdays, with two for one admission on Thursdays. Trap Door Theatre is located at 1655 W. Cortland Ave.

The show features Dennis Bisto, Abby Blankenship, Natara Easter, Ann James, Eleanor Katz, Emily Lotspeich, Michael Mejia, Kirk Osgood, Ann Sonneville, Michaela Voit, Bob Wilson, Bernadetta Zawiejska.

The production team includes Assistant Director/Choreographer Miguel Long, Rehearsal SM Tara Malpass, Production SM Anna Klos, Dramaturg Milan Pribisic, Set Designer Jacqueline Frole, Light Designer Richard Norwood, Sound Designer Mike Mazzocca, Sound Designer Joey Harbert, Costume Designer Rachel Sypniewski, Fight and Intimacy Director Bill Gordon, Assistant Fight Choreographer Ari Kraiman, Dialect Coach Tiffany Bedwell, Props Designer Jon Beal, Make-Up Designer Zsofia Otvos, Graphic Designer Michal Janicki.

Krista Knight is a playwright, performance/video artist, and femme-stigator. She is a Juilliard Lila Acheson Wallace Playwrights Fellow (2016-2018), Page 73 Playwriting Fellow (2007), MacDowell Fellow (2008), Shank Playwriting Fellow at the Vineyard Theatre (2011-2012), Chance Theater Resident Playwright (2020), and Vanderbilt Writer-in-Residence (current). Plays include "Lipstick Lobotomy" (2019 Kilroys List), "Don't Stop Me" (new musical with Dave Malloy), "Kirk at the SF Airport Hyatt" (NYTW's Summer Residency, Vineyard reading), "Primal Play" (New Georges), the punk rock adaptation of Medusa "Hissifit" (Cradle Theatre, Rhodes College). She got her BA from Brown University, MA in Performance Studies from NYU and MFA in Playwriting from UCSD. Visit kristaknight.com for more details.

Kate Hendrickson is a Chicago-based director focused on premiering new plays by radical American Playwrights. Over the years, Hendrickson has developed and sustained long-term collaborative relationships with several playwrights. Most recently, she directed the Midwest premiere of "We Are Pussy Riot (or everything is P.R.)" by Barbara Hammond for Red Tape Theatre. She is a resident director at Trap Door Theatre, where she has directed world premieres of "Fantasy Island for Dummies" and "Anger/Fly" by Ruth Margraff and "Cookie Play," "Chaste" and "Beholder" (Jeff Award for Best New Work, After Dark Award for Best Original Music), by Ken Prestininzi. Hendrickson also directed Midwest premieres of Prestininzi's "AmeriKafka," Howard Zinn's "Emma" (After Dark Award for Best Ensemble), and "12 Ophelias" by Caridad Svich. Additional work includes the International Voices Project, Pivot Arts' Multi-Arts Festival, and Links Hall's Physical Fest Chicago.

Trap Door Theatre is committed to seeking out challenging yet obscure works and bringing them to startling life on stage. Whether it is a European classic rarely seen in the United States, an untarnished piece of American literature, or the playwright living next door, Trap Door will find these voices and present them to the public through innovative expression.

