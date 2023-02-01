Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winifred Haun and Dancers Presents FIRST DRAFT: New Works By Chicago Dancemakers in March

FIRST DRAFT 2023 will be a showcase of 8 new works by 8 Chicago area choreographers, from March 3 to 5 at Link's Hall. 

Feb. 01, 2023  
Winifred Haun & Dancers (WH&D) continues its 25th Moonstone Season with FIRST DRAFT: New Work by Chicago Dancemakers. FIRST DRAFT 2023 will be a showcase of 8 new works by 8 Chicago area choreographers, from March 3 to 5 at Link's Hall.

The purpose of FIRST DRAFT is to give Chicago choreographers the opportunity to see and present their latest works in a professionally produced context. The public presentation of a nearly completed dance work is an essential step for dancemakers as they develop high quality, new dances.

Summer Smith, WH&D Assistant Artistic Director, will present a currently untitled group work that explores information overload and how it affects the cognitive ability to make decisions and build values. Silvita Diaz Brown, Chicago Dancemakers Forum Lab Artist, will show an excerpt of "Ellas y Yo Mexicanas: Frida (Them and I Mexicans: Frida)," which describes the connection among three Mexican women artists: Juana Ines de la Cruz, and Frida Kahlo, and Ms. Diaz Brown.

Mandy Milligan, WH&D Assistant Choreographer, will unveil a new duet "I remember damage," which explores themes of love, loss, and sapphic desire. Mariah Eastman will contribute a new quartet, "Inclined to Decline" that repurposes rejection letters and uses them for inspiration rather than dejection.

Julia Schaeffer, WH&D Company Dancer, will present a fast moving group work for 6 dancers. Lonny Gordon will showcase the talents of WH&D Choreographer's Assistant Vernon Gooden in a new solo, currently untitled.

Monternez Rezell, Artistic Director of Movement Revolution Dance Crew, and Sarita Smith Childs, Winner of a 2022 3Arts Award, will also present new works.

Friday, March 3 at 7:00pm

Saturday, March 4 at 7:00pm
Sunday, March 5 at 5:00pm

Featuring new works by Summer Smith, Silvita Diaz Brown, Mandy Milligan,

Mariah Eastman, Julia Schaeffer, Movement Revolution Dance Crew,

Sarita Smith Childs, and Lonny Gordon

Location: Links Hall, 3111 N. Western, Chicago

Tickets Info
$50, Pay-it-forward allows us to offer discount tickets to low income citizens, such as families with children, students, seniors, and others
$35, General admission
$25, Discount for children ages 6 to 18, students, seniors, and others
Free, ages 5 and under




More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere of MIA: WHERE HAVE ALL THE YOUNG GIRLS GONE? to Open at Greenhouse Theater Center in MarchWorld Premiere of MIA: WHERE HAVE ALL THE YOUNG GIRLS GONE? to Open at Greenhouse Theater Center in March
January 31, 2023

MIA: WHERE HAVE ALL THE YOUNG GIRLS GONE? will be performed at Greenhouse Theater Center. See how to purchase tickets.
League of Chicago Theatres to Host Free, Public Celebration to Kick Off Chicago Theatre WeekLeague of Chicago Theatres to Host Free, Public Celebration to Kick Off Chicago Theatre Week
January 31, 2023

The League of Chicago Theatres, in partnership with Choose Chicago, will present a celebratory evening of food, drinks, mingling, and performances to launch Chicago Theatre Week 2023. 
Nominations for 2023 Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater Announced; See the Full List!Nominations for 2023 Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater Announced; See the Full List!
January 31, 2023

Kicking off the new year, the Joseph Jefferson Awards announced its nominations for theater excellence among Non-Equity theater. See the full list!
AstonRep Theatre Announces 14th Annual WRITER'S SERIESAstonRep Theatre Announces 14th Annual WRITER'S SERIES
January 31, 2023

AstonRep Theatre Company has announced its 14th annual Writer's Series, featuring two free staged readings of new works by emerging writers on Saturday, February 25 at 2 pm at The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.
Trap Door Theatre Presents the US Premiere of JOAN AND THE FIRE in MarchTrap Door Theatre Presents the US Premiere of JOAN AND THE FIRE in March
January 31, 2023

Trap Door Theatre will continue its 29th season with the US premiere of Joan and the Fire, Matei Vişniec's playful and timely piece about revisionist history's effect on the iconic figure of Joan of Arc. Directed by Nicole Wiesner, Joan and the Fire will play March 9 – April 15, 2023 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.
