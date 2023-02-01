Winifred Haun and Dancers Presents FIRST DRAFT: New Works By Chicago Dancemakers in March

Winifred Haun & Dancers (WH&D) continues its 25th Moonstone Season with FIRST DRAFT: New Work by Chicago Dancemakers. FIRST DRAFT 2023 will be a showcase of 8 new works by 8 Chicago area choreographers, from March 3 to 5 at Link's Hall.

The purpose of FIRST DRAFT is to give Chicago choreographers the opportunity to see and present their latest works in a professionally produced context. The public presentation of a nearly completed dance work is an essential step for dancemakers as they develop high quality, new dances.



Summer Smith, WH&D Assistant Artistic Director, will present a currently untitled group work that explores information overload and how it affects the cognitive ability to make decisions and build values. Silvita Diaz Brown, Chicago Dancemakers Forum Lab Artist, will show an excerpt of "Ellas y Yo Mexicanas: Frida (Them and I Mexicans: Frida)," which describes the connection among three Mexican women artists: Juana Ines de la Cruz, and Frida Kahlo, and Ms. Diaz Brown.

Mandy Milligan, WH&D Assistant Choreographer, will unveil a new duet "I remember damage," which explores themes of love, loss, and sapphic desire. Mariah Eastman will contribute a new quartet, "Inclined to Decline" that repurposes rejection letters and uses them for inspiration rather than dejection.

Julia Schaeffer, WH&D Company Dancer, will present a fast moving group work for 6 dancers. Lonny Gordon will showcase the talents of WH&D Choreographer's Assistant Vernon Gooden in a new solo, currently untitled.

Monternez Rezell, Artistic Director of Movement Revolution Dance Crew, and Sarita Smith Childs, Winner of a 2022 3Arts Award, will also present new works.

Summary:

FIRST DRAFT: new works by Chicago dancemakers

Friday, March 3 at 7:00pm

Saturday, March 4 at 7:00pm

Sunday, March 5 at 5:00pm

Featuring new works by Summer Smith, Silvita Diaz Brown, Mandy Milligan,

Mariah Eastman, Julia Schaeffer, Movement Revolution Dance Crew,

Sarita Smith Childs, and Lonny Gordon



Location: Links Hall, 3111 N. Western, Chicago

Tickets Info

$50, Pay-it-forward allows us to offer discount tickets to low income citizens, such as families with children, students, seniors, and others

$35, General admission

$25, Discount for children ages 6 to 18, students, seniors, and others

Free, ages 5 and under