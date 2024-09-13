Winifred Haun & Dancers Premieres ABSENT MOON In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winifred Haun & Dancers will premiere an innovative new work, Absent Moon, on October 18 at the Studebaker Theater. Absent Moon is a mesmerizing work for 8 Company Dancers choreographed by award winning Choreographer and Artistic Director Winifred Haun. The work is performed on two large benches, and features music by Michael Wall, Jana Wideren, and others.

After witnessing a preview of Absent Moon, Rachel Benzing of SeeChicagoDance said: “(the work) transcends the traditional boundaries of modern dance, merging elements of classical technique with avant-garde experimentation… Haun creates a sensory experience that is both captivating and enigmatic.”

The engagement will also include five other works. When the Rain Speaks is a moving duet choreographed by Assistant Artistic Director Julia Schaeffer, made especially for the talents of Company Dancers Lacy Slaats and Gabrielle Nicholas. The Fight To Be Found is a driving, athletic work for 6 female dancers, created by talented Chicago choreographer Imani English to music by White Noise Collectors. Darryl Clark, professor of dance at SIU-Carbondale, set his latest solo, On My Body, on Assistant Choreographer Vernon Gooden, with music by William Walton.

Other dances on the program include Ms. Haun's 2016 work,Your nearest exit may be behind you, which features 7 dancers and 4 black folding chairs to the music of Terry Riley. Rounding out the program will be an excerpt of audience favorite, the critically acclaimed Bento, which features movement phrases inspired and donated by 8 choreographers, including Merce Cunningham, Eiko & Koma, Randy Duncan, and Nick Pupillo.

There will be a pre-show VIP event in the Studebaker Theater's beautiful, new 2nd floor balcony reception space. The VIP event includes complimentary wine and snacks, priority seating, and a special gift.

