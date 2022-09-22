Winifred Haun & Dancers Opens Moonstone Season With Premiere of WHEN DAY COMES at Athenaeum Theater

Winifred Haun & Dancers will open its 25th Moonstone Season with an engagement on November 5 at the Athenaeum Theater. The event will feature the premiere of a new group work, When day comes, choreographed by Winifred Haun. When day comes explores how humans are constantly pursing something, and how that unrelenting chase causes discord, suffering, drama, and occasional but, limited joy.

The engagement will also include a retrospective of three company works: Promise, from 2009, is inspired by John Steinbeck's 1952 novel "East of Eden"; Bento, a work from 2012, that explores movement phrases donated by other choreographers; and I am (not) this body from 2018, which illustrates how we view the bodies of women, and people of color, and how the humans inside those bodies them seem to have less value.

The program will also include Love Not Me, a solo choreographed by Randy Duncan in 1989 for Ms. Haun. Love Not Me will be danced by Assistant Artistic Director Summer Smith. Other featured dancers in the show include:

Vernon Gooden, Crystal Gurrola, Myles Harris, Jade Hooper, Mandy Milligan, Jacinda Ratcliffe, and Julia Schaeffer.

This engagement also includes a Young Dancer Project, and a VIP Event. The Young Dancer Project invites community dancers of all ages to participate in the opening section of Promise. Rehearsal & performance details are below.

A special VIP event will follow the performance. VIP attendees will receive a complimentary glass of wine, and an opportunity to meet Company Artists.