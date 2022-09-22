Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winifred Haun & Dancers Opens Moonstone Season With Premiere of WHEN DAY COMES at Athenaeum Theater

The performance is on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00pm.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

Winifred Haun & Dancers Opens Moonstone Season With Premiere of WHEN DAY COMES at Athenaeum Theater

Winifred Haun & Dancers will open its 25th Moonstone Season with an engagement on November 5 at the Athenaeum Theater. The event will feature the premiere of a new group work, When day comes, choreographed by Winifred Haun. When day comes explores how humans are constantly pursing something, and how that unrelenting chase causes discord, suffering, drama, and occasional but, limited joy.

The engagement will also include a retrospective of three company works: Promise, from 2009, is inspired by John Steinbeck's 1952 novel "East of Eden"; Bento, a work from 2012, that explores movement phrases donated by other choreographers; and I am (not) this body from 2018, which illustrates how we view the bodies of women, and people of color, and how the humans inside those bodies them seem to have less value.

The program will also include Love Not Me, a solo choreographed by Randy Duncan in 1989 for Ms. Haun. Love Not Me will be danced by Assistant Artistic Director Summer Smith. Other featured dancers in the show include:

Vernon Gooden, Crystal Gurrola, Myles Harris, Jade Hooper, Mandy Milligan, Jacinda Ratcliffe, and Julia Schaeffer.

This engagement also includes a Young Dancer Project, and a VIP Event. The Young Dancer Project invites community dancers of all ages to participate in the opening section of Promise. Rehearsal & performance details are below.

A special VIP event will follow the performance. VIP attendees will receive a complimentary glass of wine, and an opportunity to meet Company Artists.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Single Tickets on Sale Now for Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's 25th Anniversary SeasonSingle Tickets on Sale Now for Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's 25th Anniversary Season
September 21, 2022

Single tickets are now on sale for Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's 25th Anniversary Season. The company launches single ticket sales on the heels of its silver anniversary celebration in which they also revealed an exciting brand refresh with a new logo and website designed by GriffinWink Advertising.
Comedian Cameron Esposito to Perform at The Den Theatre in DecemberComedian Cameron Esposito to Perform at The Den Theatre in December
September 21, 2022

The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Cameron Esposito, performing two stand-up shows December 30 & 31, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage.
THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY to Return to Chicago Children's Theatre in NovemberTHE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY to Return to Chicago Children's Theatre in November
September 21, 2022

Because Chicago Children’s Theatre’s popular holiday show, The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party, a seasonal rite of passage for young Chicago families, is returning for its seventh season, November 19-December 24, 2022. 
BABY SHARK LIVE Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center in NovemberBABY SHARK LIVE Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center in November
September 21, 2022

Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show will splash across North America this Holiday season, including a special stop in Springfield, IL on November 11th. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, this limited-run show will delight audiences with Holiday classics, Santa Claus and much more.
Koryn Hawthorne Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN in Concert in ChicagoKoryn Hawthorne Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN in Concert in Chicago
September 21, 2022

Multi-award winning gospel artist, KORYN HAWTHORNE, will be joining the staged concert presentation of Stephen Schwartz and John Caird's Children of Eden in Chicago this October.