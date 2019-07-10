WSRep Announces Casting For The Chicagoland Premiere Of Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY

WSRep, McHenry County's only professional theater company, presents Chicagoland premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday!

Williams Street Repertory is excited to get you ready for back to school with the Chicagoland premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday at Raue Center For The Arts! This new musical adaptation of the classic novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films opens on August 2, 2019 and runs through September 1, 2019.

"I'm thrilled to be directing the Chicagoland premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday at Raue Center," says Director Kent M. Lewis.* "We're opening the first weekend in August, and the perfectly cast troupe of actors are already having way too much fun laughing their way through the hilarious script and singing the amazing songs by Kitt and Yorkey," he continues. "Working alongside my visionary daughter CC Lewis as our associate director, and with dances being created for us by Broadway's Natalie Wisdom*, audiences are in for a lot of fun this August at the Raue!"

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before mom's big wedding. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a hilarious, contemporary update on an American classic in which a mother and daughter really see what it is to be a family and experience each other's lives first-hand, if only for a day.

"Delightfully spunky" with "timeless appeal" (Variety), Freaky Friday features a new book by Bridget Carpenter (Parenthood) and an original pop/rock score by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winners Tom Kit and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal). This dynamic story puts a fresh new spin on a "polished, peppy, modern fairy tale" (The Washington Post).

"This is without a doubt one of the best shows we have assembled, with a great mix of stellar talent from Broadway to wonderful regional stars," says Founding Artistic Director Richard Kuranda.**

WSRep assembled a cast including Joe Lehman* (Mike); Sierra White* (Danielle/Ms. Meyers/Ensemble); Catherine L. Yore (Katherine Blake); Jordan Nazos (Ellie Blake); Levi Skoog (Adam); Lara Bell (Laurel/Ensemble); Tanner Bennett (Ensemble); Jonah Cochin (Louis/Officer Stanz/Ensemble); David Daskalov (Fletcher Blake); Christopher Davis (Grandpa/Mr. Blumen/Ensemble); Madelyne Forrester (Pastor Bruno/Officer Sitz/Mrs. Time/Ensemble); Logan Friese (Ensemble); Justice Good (Ensemble); Michelle Huey (Hannah); Maddy Kelly (Savannah); Joseph Kuchey (Señor O'Brien/Ensemble); Pierce Livingston (Parker/Ensemble); Shannon McEldowny (Torrey); Nicky Mendelsohn (Dr. Ehrin/Ensemble); Emrose Seidenberg (Ensemble); Emma Widlowski (Gretchen); Sheri Warren (Grandma/Mrs. Luckenbill/Ensemble) and Korinne Yonan (Wells/Ensemble).

WSRep's production of Disney's Freaky Friday opens on August 2, 2019 and runs select dates through September 1, 2019 at Raue Center. For more information, visit wsrep.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You