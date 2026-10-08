WHO'S HOLIDAY! to Return to Theater Wit with Veronica Garza
Performances will run November 27-December 27.
Who's Holiday! will bring R-rated Cindy-Lou Who back to Theater Wit for her sixth consecutive year of adults-only holiday fun. Step inside Chicago’s #1 holiday bedazzled mobile home to meet Cindy Lou-Who. She's 40 now, and ready to reveal the shocking true story of all the crazy things that happened after her Christmas Eve encounter with the Grinch.
Veronica Garza, who earned a Jeff nomination for originating the role in Chicago, and recently won a 2026 Jeff Award for Best Performer in a Supporting Role in Marriott Theatre’s A Little Night Music, is back as Cindy Lou-Who – funny, flirty and foul-mouthed as ever.
First Cindy-Lou welcomes audiences into her mobile home at the base of Mount Crumpit for a festive holiday party. After plying her guests with party snacks and Malort, she spills the green tea about the twisted turns her life took after her Christmas Eve encounter with the Grinch.
Director Christopher Pazdernik returns to direct Wit’s sixth outing of this hilarious, heartfelt comedy by Matthew Lombardo. Also back is Angela Weber Miller’s Jeff Award-winning, Seuss-inspired set. Designers include Shelley Strasser, lights; Uriel Gomez, costumes; Lonnae Hickman, props, and Matthew R. Chase, sound and production manager.
Director Christopher Pazdernik returns to direct Wit’s fifth outing of this hilarious, heartfelt comedy by Matthew Lombardo. Also back is Angela Weber Miller’s Jeff Award-winning, Seuss-inspired recreation of Cindy-Lou Who’s Holiday-bedazzled mobile home. Designers include Shelley Strasser, lights; Uriel Gomez, costumes; Lonnae Hickman, props, and Matthew R. Chase, sound and production manager.
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