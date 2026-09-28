BURN THE FLOOR PRESENTS MAKS AND PETA LIVE! is Coming to Chicago

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BURN THE FLOOR will bring its newest production, BURN THE FLOOR PRESENTS MAKS AND PETA LIVE!, to Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre for a limited engagement of four performances only, April 24 - 25, 2027. The show stars two of Dancing with the Stars most popular 'pros,' Maksim 'Maks' Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

This new production will feature thrilling choreography, a newly curated cast of international champions and a creative energy that pushes the production further than ever before. The production, which has captivated audiences worldwide with its signature blend of athleticism, artistry and theatrical innovation since 1997, has been hailed as "heart-pounding" by Time Out New York and "utterly theatrical" by Bloomberg.

Founded by Australian producer Harley Medcalf, BURN THE FLOOR emerged from a bold vision: to transform traditional Ballroom dancing into a dynamic, Contemporary Stage experience. Since its inception, the production has redefined the genre, fusing the discipline and technique of competitive Ballroom and Latin dance with the energy and attitude of a rock concert. The 2027 tour will also feature a cast of exceptional BURN THE FLOOR dancers.

About Maksim 'Maks' Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd first met on stage at the Longacre Theatre in 2009, during BURN THE FLOOR's Broadway run. They married in 2017 and have three sons. Chmerkovskiy is a Ukrainian-born American Latin ballroom champion, choreographer, producer and television personality best known for his celebrated tenure on Dancing with the Stars . After immigrating to Brooklyn as a teen, he rose through the international competitive ballroom ranks, becoming one of the world's top professional Latin dancers before joining the hit series. Over 17 seasons, Chmerkovskiy became one of the franchise's most recognizable professionals, reaching multiple finals and winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy with Olympian Meryl Davis in 2014. Beyond the ballroom, he has built a dynamic career spanning Broadway, television, live touring productions, entrepreneurship and dance education, cementing his status as one of the most influential and accomplished figures in today's dance arena.

Murgatroyd is a New Zealand-born, internationally acclaimed ballroom champion, choreographer and performer, widely recognized as a standout professional on Dancing with the Stars. She is a classically trained dancer who gained early prominence with the global stage production of BURN THE FLOOR. She joined the television show for 15 seasons, becoming a two-time Mirrorball Trophy champion with NFL star Donald Driver and model Nyle DiMarco, a distinction that places her among the elite in the show's history. Known for her exceptional athleticism, enduring star power and commanding stage presence, Murgatroyd has built a dynamic career across television, film and live performance, earning a reputation as one of the most accomplished and versatile female ballroom dancers in contemporary entertainment.

Featuring an ensemble of world-class dancers drawn from international championship ranks and leading television franchises, BURN THE FLOOR delivers a powerful and visually striking performance that celebrates the joy, diversity and passion of dance. From the timeless elegance of the Waltz and Foxtrot to the intensity of the Tango and Paso Doble, the production showcases the full spectrum of Ballroom and Latin styles with additional contemporary inclusions. Reviewing the production, Broadway World raved that BURN THE FLOOR "demonstrates everything that is brilliant about Latin and Ballroom."

Following critically acclaimed runs on Broadway and London's West End, BURN THE FLOOR has toured extensively across major global markets, through 180 cities in 30 countries and continues to expand its international footprint through theatre engagements and long-running residencies, including longstanding partnerships with Norwegian Cruise Line.

Recognized as a pioneer in dance theater, BURN THE FLOOR remains at the forefront of the genre-honoring the traditions of ballroom, while continually pushing creative boundaries. With its multicultural cast, electrifying choreography and universal appeal, the production stands as one of the most successful and adaptable dance brands in the world today.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 11 Hrs 06 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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