A Golden Girls Parody and More Set for Hell in a Handbag Productions 25th Anniversary Season

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Hell in a Handbag Productions has unveiled its 25th Anniversary Season, featuring three “camptacular” shows. Hell in a Handbag opens its 2026-27 Season this holiday season with the world premiere of Artistic Director David Cerda's It's a Horrible Life – A Golden Girls Lost Episodes Musical Parody, the first musical installment in the company's long-running Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes parody series. Following a string of holiday mishaps and a disastrous audition for the Miami Senior Center's production of It's a Wonderful Life, Dorothy (David Cerda) begins to question her very existence. An angel intervenes, revealing that her roommates wouldn't last 20-minutes without her.

Directed by Ryan Kennedy, the cast also includes Kelly Bolton, Grant Drager, Ed Jones, Scott Sawa, Britain Shutters, Danne W. Taylor and Honey West. It's a Horrible Life will be presented at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Single tickets are on now on sale here.

The season continues this winter with the return of the Handbag favorite Caged Dames, Artistic Director David Cerda's musical parody inspired by the women's prison films of the '40s and '50s, particularly Caged starring Eleanor Parker. Originally produced in 2006, Caged Dames tells the story of Mary Parker, an innocent young woman who, through a series of unfortunate events, lands in the big house – the Calumet City, Illinois Women's Penitentiary – and learns all about the cold hard facts of life – the hard way. Caged Dames will also be presented at Theater Wit.

The final show of Handbag's 25th Anniversary Season is out of this world (see what we did there?) Next summer, Handbag is proud to present the Chicago premiere of KHAN!!! The Musical! (A Parody Trek-tacular) featuring music, lyrics and book by Brent Black and co-conceived by Alina Roth.

This funny and clever parody/love letter is based on Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek: The Next Generation with an entirely original score. The beauty of the show is that it's fun for Trekkies, Broadway fans and "normies" alike – and you don't have to know anything about Star Trek to enjoy it! This spaced-out summer romp will be staged at The Clutch, Handbag's intimate boutique space at 4335 N. Western Ave. in Chicago.

Hell in a Handbag's 25th Anniversary Season:

It's a Horrible Life – A Golden Girls Lost Episodes Musical Parody

December 3, 2026 – January 4, 2027

By Artistic Director David Cerda

Directed by Ryan Kennedy

Featuring Kelly Bolton, David Cerda, Grant Drager, Ed Jones, Scott Sawa, Britain Shutters, Danne W. Taylor and Honey West

at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. Tickets now on sale here.

Caged Dames

February 11 – 28, 2027

Book and Music by Artistic Director David Cerda

at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

KHAN!!! The Musical! (A Parody Trek-Tacular)

August 7 – September 19, 2027

Music, Lyrics and Book by Brent Black

Co-Conceived by Alina Roth

at The Clutch, 4335 N. Western Ave., Chicago

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