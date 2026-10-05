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Photos: First Look at VLADIMIR, Opening Shattered Globe's 36th Season at Theater Wit

The drama of resistance features Ensemble Members Rebecca Jordan, Drew Schad and Adam Schulmerich alongside Isabel Alamin, Kseniya Janyan and Tristan Odenkirk.

By:

Shattered Globe Theatre is opening its 36th Season with the Midwest premiere of Erika Sheffer's Vladimir, an unflinching drama of resistance directed by Ensemble Member Lou Contey*, playing October 2 – November 14, 2026 at Theater Wit.

Vladimir features Ensemble Members Rebecca Jordan*, Drew Schad* and Adam Schulmerich*, Associate Artist Steve Peebles+, with Isabel Alamin, Kseniya Janyan, Juliana Liscio, Laila Malak, Tristan Odenkirk and Ben Perry.

About the Production:

In a world where facts are manipulated and fear is currency, the truth becomes dangerous. As a new authoritarian government tightens its grip on Russia, Erika Sheffer's Vladimir follows an independent journalist who uncovers a story that could expose the truth behind a nation in transition. But when every headline comes with consequences and every source becomes a target, she must decide how much she's willing to sacrifice for the story. Vladimir is a gripping political thriller about what happens when silence becomes complicity.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

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Rebecca Jordan and Tristan Odenkirk

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The cast

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Rebecca Jordan

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Juliana Liscio and Rebecca Jordan

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Kseniya Janyan and Rebecca Jordan

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Tristan Odenkirk, Rebecca Jordan and Ben Perry

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Adam Schulmerich and Rebecca Jordan

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Rebecca Jordan and Tristan Odenkirk

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Tristan Odenkirk and Rebecca Jordan

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Drew Schad and Tristan Odenkirk

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Ben Perry, Steve Peebles and Adam Schulmerich

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Tristan Odenkirk and Drew Schad

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Drew Schad and Tristan Odenkirk

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Ben Perry and Adam Schulmerich

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Rebecca Jordan


Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow.
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