WE ARE NOT UGLY PEOPLE to Return to The Den This Christmas
The sold-out cabaret parody will feature rotating casts of Sarah Paulson and Harge characters at The Den in Chicago's Wicker Park.
After last year's premiere, Tyler Anthony Smith and Patrick O'Keefe's WE ARE NOT UGLY PEOPLE (a.k.a. an unauthorized cabaret parody of Todd Haynes' film CAROL) will return for the holiday season. This will feature an entirely new setlist, some new gags, and a slew of new Sarah Paulsons and Harges.
Joining Tyler (Carol Aird) and Patrick (Therese Belivet) are Neala Barron (Sarah Paulson) and Jon Parker Jackson (Harge) on December 4; Dakota Hughes (Sarah Paulson) and Matty Bettencourt (Harge) on December 11; Teressa LaGamba (Sarah Paulson) and Joe Giovannetti (Harge) on December 18; and Ava Lane Stovall (Sarah Paulson) and Adam Fane (Harge) on December 21. Caitlin Jackson is featured as The Voice of Frankenberg's Department Store.
The production team includes Amy Carpenter (Direction), Andrew Milliken (Music Direction), Spencer Douglas Clark (Choreography), Veronica Kostka (Stage Manager), Taylor Dalton (Photography), Tyler Anthony Smith and Patrick O'Keefe (Graphics), Tyler Anthony Smith (Styling), Syd Genco (Make-up Design), Dakota Hughes (Make-up Assistant), and Sarah Necia and Keith Ryan (Wigs).
The Den Theatre and comedy club will host WE ARE NOT UGLY PEOPLE on December 4-21, 2026 at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available online or by calling (773) 697-3830.
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