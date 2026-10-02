WE ARE NOT UGLY PEOPLE to Return to The Den This Christmas

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

After last year's premiere, Tyler Anthony Smith and Patrick O'Keefe's WE ARE NOT UGLY PEOPLE (a.k.a. an unauthorized cabaret parody of Todd Haynes' film CAROL) will return for the holiday season. This will feature an entirely new setlist, some new gags, and a slew of new Sarah Paulsons and Harges.

Joining Tyler (Carol Aird) and Patrick (Therese Belivet) are Neala Barron (Sarah Paulson) and Jon Parker Jackson (Harge) on December 4; Dakota Hughes (Sarah Paulson) and Matty Bettencourt (Harge) on December 11; Teressa LaGamba (Sarah Paulson) and Joe Giovannetti (Harge) on December 18; and Ava Lane Stovall (Sarah Paulson) and Adam Fane (Harge) on December 21. Caitlin Jackson is featured as The Voice of Frankenberg's Department Store.

The production team includes Amy Carpenter (Direction), Andrew Milliken (Music Direction), Spencer Douglas Clark (Choreography), Veronica Kostka (Stage Manager), Taylor Dalton (Photography), Tyler Anthony Smith and Patrick O'Keefe (Graphics), Tyler Anthony Smith (Styling), Syd Genco (Make-up Design), Dakota Hughes (Make-up Assistant), and Sarah Necia and Keith Ryan (Wigs).

The Den Theatre and comedy club will host WE ARE NOT UGLY PEOPLE on December 4-21, 2026 at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available online or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 12 Hrs 48 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming