Cast Set For 4000 MILES at A Short Leap Theatre

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A Short Leap Theatre Company, a non-profit dedicated to fostering community through storytelling, will continue its second season, Breathe, with the production of 4000 Miles by Amy Herzog, running October 8 – 24 at The Den Theatre.

4000 Miles explores the relationship between 21-year-old Leo and his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, after his unexpected arrival at her West Village apartment following a grueling 4000 mile bike trip from Seattle.

The production is co-directed by Artistic Director Josh Leeper and ensemble member Amanda Hays. The cast features Layke Fowler, Marssie Mencotti, Erin Minervini, and Mollie Peery.

“The intergenerational bond between a grandmother and grandson in 4000 Miles is a relationship that deserves so much more space in modern theater,” Hays remarks. “My hope is that audiences will leave this production eager to bridge generational divides and be reminded that humor, grief, and love unites us across a lifetime.” Leeper reflects on his own similarities to Leo, saying, “I hope this story can influence someone going through something similar to take a moment to breathe and reconnect in the ways that actually matter.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 13 Hrs 50 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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