Cast Set For 4000 MILES at A Short Leap Theatre
Josh Leeper and Amanda Hays co-direct the production featuring Layke Fowler, Marssie Mencotti, Erin Minervini, and Mollie Peery.
A Short Leap Theatre Company, a non-profit dedicated to fostering community through storytelling, will continue its second season, Breathe, with the production of 4000 Miles by Amy Herzog, running October 8 – 24 at The Den Theatre.
4000 Miles explores the relationship between 21-year-old Leo and his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, after his unexpected arrival at her West Village apartment following a grueling 4000 mile bike trip from Seattle.
The production is co-directed by Artistic Director Josh Leeper and ensemble member Amanda Hays. The cast features Layke Fowler, Marssie Mencotti, Erin Minervini, and Mollie Peery.
“The intergenerational bond between a grandmother and grandson in 4000 Miles is a relationship that deserves so much more space in modern theater,” Hays remarks. “My hope is that audiences will leave this production eager to bridge generational divides and be reminded that humor, grief, and love unites us across a lifetime.” Leeper reflects on his own similarities to Leo, saying, “I hope this story can influence someone going through something similar to take a moment to breathe and reconnect in the ways that actually matter.”
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