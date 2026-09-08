THE SNOW QUEEN to Open at Impostors Theatre Company

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The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) will open Season Eight with the highly anticipated world-premiere of The Snow Queen, a beloved folktale reimagined by ITC ensemble member Mallory Swisher, directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen and ITC resident choreographer Anna Roemer. The Snow Queen explores the people who carry our stories when we no longer can – and the courage it takes to let them go. Equal parts whimsical, haunting, joyful, and deeply human, this production warms even the coldest hearts into blooming again. The Snow Queen runs from November 6 to November 21, 2026, at ITC's resident home, The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622. Press are invited to attend any performance starting Thursday, November 5 through closing.

Once there was, and once there was not, a little girl and a little boy...

Best friends Gerda and Kay spend the changing seasons weaving stories and tending their beloved garden. As the flowers bloom, so do they. But when a shard of enchanted glass pierces Kay's heart, everything changes. His laughter freezes. His warmth disappears. Swept away by the enigmatic Snow Queen to her kingdom beyond the aurora, Kay is destined to remain in an endless winter... unless someone dares follow.

Fueled by unwavering love and impossible hope, Gerda embarks on a journey into the unknown. Along the way she encounters unpredictable elements, a talking raven, a band of singing robbers, whispering flowers, deceptive sweetness, and strangers who become family. With every trial she must decide not only how to save Kay but who she is becoming.

Can Gerda withstand the bitter cold and the Snow Queen's relentless desire to control the narrative? Will Kay reclaim the story that was stolen from him, or surrender himself to the silence of the ice?

A beloved folktale reimagined through a new landscape, The Snow Queen explores the people who carry our stories when we no longer can – and the courage it takes to let them go. Equal parts whimsical, haunting, joyful, and deeply human, this production warms even the coldest hearts into blooming again.

The cast of The Snow Queen features ITC ensemble member Courtney Marie as The Snow Queen, with Shannon McEldowney as Gerda, Cee Scallen as Kay, Hilary Sanzel as Storyteller One (The Raven), Bryson David Hoff as Storyteller Two (The Reindeer), Mary Ross as Storyteller Three (Grandma), JA Loyd as Storyteller Four (Old Woman), Mab De Guzman as Storyteller Five (Sprite), Mara Currens as Storyteller Six (The Robber Girl), and Eilish Morse-O'Rourke as Storyteller Seven (Mother).

Following The Snow Queen, ITC's Eighth Season will continue with the world-premiere of A Portrait of Dr. Gachet – an original musical written by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vicent Alesia. The season will conclude with Footholds Vol. 8, an anthology play written by the community and directed by ITC Operations Manager Courtney Marie.

About the Artists

Mallory Swisher (Playwright) is one of the founding ensemble members of The Impostors Theatre Company. She is a playwright (The Wood, Beyond the Garden Gate), actor, voice actor, and lighting designer. Acting credits include: Mary Poppins (Memorial Opera House), a staged reading of Tippy: Stories from the River (The Impostors), The Altercation in the Underworld ('Best of the Fest' at the Annual Madcap Production Short Play Festival), and Assassins (Crown Point Theater). She was voted First Runner-Up for 'Best Theater Designer of 2023' by The Chicago Reader. Lighting design credits include: Footholds Vol.4, Miranda: A War-Torn Fable, Footholds Vol. 3, The House of Baba Yaga, Summer & Smoke, Tippy: Stories from the River, Footholds Vol. 1, Caged: An Allegory, and The Wood, all for The Impostors. Mallory has studied at the iO Theater and received her degree from Valparaiso University. Catch her every other Tuesday on Roll 4 Your Life: a D&D podcast, available on your preferred podcasting platform!

Stefan Roseen (Director & Sound Designer) is a Chicago-based director, designer, and playwright. Since its founding in 2016, Stefan has served as the artistic director of The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC). He most recently directed ITC's Static-Head and the critically acclaimed, Jeff Award winning Helena & Hermia in the Enamored Odyssey, earning him the award for direction in the short run category. Additional directing credits include Pilot Island & Her Keepers, Beyond the Garden Gate, The Last Living Gun, Miranda: A War-Torn Fable, Windwalkers, Hertha Nova, Summer & Smoke, Tippy: Stories from the River, Caged: An Allegory, The Wood, Art, and The Terrible Tragedy of Peter Pan. His direction of the short play The Altercation in the Underworld won 'Best Of' at the MadKap Productions Short Play Festival. Stefan has been Jeff Nominated for his direction of Helena & Hermia and Hertha Nova, as well as his artistic specialization of sound design for Pilot Island & Her Keepers. All three productions were also nominated for Best Production (Short Run), which Helena & Hermia recently won. By day, Stefan is an educator teaching Performance Art and Fine Art. Recent design credits include sound design for Rising Water and Big Time Toppers (Theatre L'Acadie), as well as scenic design for 7 Minutes to Live, Eurydice, A Doll's House, 25/25, Occidental Express, the Jeff Recommended They, and the Jeff Nominated The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (Trap Door Theatre).

Anna Roemer (Director & Choreographer) is a Chicago-based choreographer, director, actor, and teaching artist. She is an ensemble member and the resident choreographer for The Impostors Theatre Company, as well as the co-founder and artistic director of Schoolhouse Shakespeare Company. Recent credits include choreography for the Jeff Award winning Helena and Hermia in the Enamored Odyssey, Monstrous, and Miranda: A War Torn Fable (ITC); as well as Sweeney Todd (Big Noise Theater) and 35 Millimeter: A Musical Exhibition (Three Brothers Theater Co.). She also acts as resident choreographer for the youth performing arts company Music House Inc., where she has choreographed and/or directed over 40 productions. Anna is passionate about creating spaces where stories can be told freely and joyfully, and she is so excited to share one of her favorite fairytales with audiences through The Snow Queen!

About The Impostors Theatre Company

The Impostors Theatre Company stages stories at the crossroads of retrospect and innovation, where the fantastic collides with the everyday. In order to better our discourse, our relationships, and ourselves, The Impostors aim to inspire an urgency for the arts by embracing the art of pretend.

In our eighth season of storytelling, The Impostors endeavor to share stories that weave directly throughout our objective to excite among youth a passion for the arts and to inspire alike the wide-eyed and world-weary. In a rerendering of a fairytale classic, our characters will chart course through a wintery landscape and its garden of lost things, focusing on the beating hearts of its heroes and its resigned foe. In the spring, a brand new musical will unspool the inner lives of those closest to the once unsung artistic genius, Vincent Van Gogh. And, in the fashion of perennial plants, our traditional anthology Footholds will return with an appreciative nod to other avenues of creating and sharing art.

The Impostors Theatre Company is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts service organization. For more information about The Impostors Theatre Company and donating to our mission, we invite you to visit theimpostorstheatre.com.

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