Viva Acid To Present Dance Mania Legends In Chicago With DJ Slugo, Traxman, Jana Rush And More

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Viva Acid and Dance Mania Legends have announced a Chicago event celebrating more than three decades of Ghetto House while highlighting ongoing inequities faced by Black electronic music innovators. The event will take place Saturday, April 18 at Avondale Music Hall in Chicago.

The second annual Viva Acid Presents Dance Mania Legends (Part 1 Recap) will bring together pioneering DJs and vocalists alongside emerging artists, tracing the genre’s roots in Chicago’s late-1980s house movement through its evolution into Juke and Footwork. Organizers describe the event as one of the largest assemblies of Ghetto House and Juke artists presented on a single stage.

By the mid-1990s, Ghetto House had developed a distinct sound defined by stripped-down drum programming and direct lyrical expression, laying the groundwork for Juke and Footwork, which have since gained international reach. The April 18 event will feature original artists alongside newer voices, highlighting the continued evolution of the genre within Chicago’s cultural landscape.

The program will also center recognition for artists who have historically received limited credit and compensation despite the global influence of their work. Four vocalists are scheduled to perform, including Tish Bailey, whose contributions to Ghetto House recordings have often gone uncredited.

“Give us our flowers while we're alive. Support the artists who created this music while they're here. When we do events, release music, and sell merch, that support helps keep this culture alive and allows the people who built it to continue creating,” said DJ Slugo of Dance Mania Legends.

Organizers added, “This event celebrates the people behind the music and the culture they built, as well as featuring performances by uncredited vocalists of popular records within the genre. By bringing these pioneering artists together on one stage, we hope to help restore recognition, create new opportunities, and support the creators who shaped this sound and continue to inspire the next generation.”

The event also serves as a lead-in to Viva Acid’s sixth annual summit, scheduled for October 1–4, 2026. The multi-day gathering will include panels, workshops, and discussions focused on music production, promotion, cultural preservation, and the structural challenges facing independent artists, including financial planning and healthcare access.

Lineup

Live Performances:

Jae Ivlie, Keisha Kash, Lana Je’, Tish Bailey

DJ Sets:

DJ Amaris, DJ Chad, DJ Chip, DJ Clent, DJ Corey, DJ Diamond, DJ DMC, DJ Earl, DJ Lemo, DJ Madd Jazz, DJ Milton, DJ Monty, DJ Nehpets, DJ Phil, DJ Poncho, DJ PJ, DJ Rampage, DJ Ro, DJ Roc, DJ Slugo, DJ Solo, DJ T Rell, DJ Thadz, DJ Twan, Jukie Tha Kid, Eric Martin, Jammin Gerald, Jana Rush, Traxman

Ticket Information

Viva Acid Presents Dance Mania Legends will take place April 18, 2026, from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at Avondale Music Hall, 3342 N Milwaukee Ave. Tickets are available online.