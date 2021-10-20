Violinist Philippe Quint to Perform Chicago Premiere Of ASTOR PIAZZOLLA AT 100: BETWEEN ANGELS AND DEMONS

Multiple GRAMMY Award-nominated, Chicago-based violinist Philippe Quint tours his newest multimedia show, Astor Piazzolla at 100: Between Angels and Demons, in its Chicago premiere at North Shore Chamber Music Festival with pianist Jun Cho on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30pm.

In this musical portrait of the legendary composer, Quint's narration leads the audience through a celebration of Piazzolla's life on the centennial year of his birth through visual and musical depictions of the composer's musical influences and personal relationships with figures such as Alberto Ginastera, Duke Ellington, Igor Stravinsky, Nadia Boulanger, and J.S. Bach. Breaking boundaries and revolutionizing traditional tango, Piazzolla introduced the world to tango nuevo: a fusion of tango, jazz, klezmer, and classical music. This defined him as the single most important figure in the history of the genre.

Watch the trailer for Between Angels and Demons.

Event Information



Astor Piazzolla at 100: Between Angels and Demons

Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30pm

PianoForte Chicago | 1335 S Michigan Ave | Chicago, IL 60605

Tickets: $50

Link: https://nscmf.org/concert/astor-piazzolla-centennial-celebration/

Program:

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: Villeguita arr. by Pedro Giraudo

CARLOS GARDEL: "Por una Cabeza" 1935

ALBERTO GINASTERA: Tres Piezas for piano, No. 1 arr. by Philippe Quint and Charles Coleman

IGOR STRAVINSKY: Scherzo from Firebird (arr. by Samuel Dushkin)

BELA BARTOK: Romanian Dances No. 1, No. 4 and Nо. 6

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: Prelude No. 1

NADIA BOULANGER: Cello Piece: No. 3 arr. by Philippe Quint and Charles Coleman

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: Tango Triunfal arr. Pedro Giraudo

DUKE ELLINGTON: In a Sentimental Mood arr. by Stephane Grapelli and John Novacek

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: Oblivion arr. by Philippe Quint

J.S. BACH: Sonata No. 4 in C minor, I mov.

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: Muerta Del Angel arr. by Pedro Giraudo

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: Le Grand Tango arr. Sofia Gubaidulina

Performers:

Philippe Quint, violin

Jun Cho, piano

About Philippe Quint

One of the most versatile and imaginative artists on the concert stage today, multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint is internationally recognized for his unique approach to classical core repertoire, rediscovering neglected works, and championing contemporary composers through commissioning and premiering new works. BBC Music Magazine recently described him as "truly phenomenal," adding that "Quint's tonal opulence, generously inflected with subtle portamentos, sounds like a throwback to the glory days of Fritz Kreisler."

An American violinist of Russian heritage, Philippe Quint is constantly in demand and appears regularly with major orchestras and conductors worldwide at venues ranging from the Gewandhaus in Leipzig to Carnegie Hall in New York, while making frequent guest appearances at the most prestigious festivals including Verbier, Aspen, Colmar, Hollywood Bowl, and Dresden Festspiele. Quint's concerto appearances in recent seasons have taken him to the London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Seattle Symphony, National Philharmonic of Russia, Detroit Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, New Jersey Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Bournemouth Symphony, Weimar Staatskapelle, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, China National Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Berlin Komische Oper Orchestra, and Leipzig's MDR performing under the batons of such renowned conductors as Kurt Masur, Edo De Waart, Vladimir Spivakov, Andrew Litton, Marin Alsop, Tugan Sokhiev, Ludovic Morlot, James Gaffigan, Carl St. Clair, Michael Stern, Cristian Macelaru, Kristjan Jarvi, Krzysztof Urbanski, Jorge Mester, Jahja Ling, Krzysztof Urbanski, Carlos Miguel Prieto, Tugan Sokhiev, Tito Munoz, Steven Sloane, and Bramwell Tovey.

Quint's chart topping discography comprises 18 award-winning commercial releases. He most recently made his debut on the Warner Classics label with a CD titled Chaplin's Smile, a compilation of 13 original arrangements of songs by Charlie Chaplin that received worldwide acclaim in publications such as Forbes, Gramophone, Limelight Magazine, The Strad, and Strings Magazine. Previous releases include CDs of the Mendelssohn and Bruch Violin Concertos paired with Beethoven's Romances with the Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería led by Carlos Miguel Prieto; original arrangements of Bach's works by composer and pianist Matt Herskowitz titled Bach XXI; Opera Breve with pianist Lily Maisky; the Glazunov and Khachaturian Violin Concertos with the Bochumer Sinfoniker led by Steven Sloane; and Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with the Sofia Philharmonic led by conductor Martin Panteleev, paired with Anton Arensky's String Quartet No. 2, Op. 35; all on the Avanti Classics label. Other critically acclaimed albums on the Naxos label include the world premiere recording of John Corigliano's Red Violin Caprices, Korngold's Violin Concerto (Prieto/Mineria), William Schuman's Violin Concerto, Ned Rorem's Violin Concerto, Miklos Rozsa's Complete Works for Violin and Piano with pianist William Wolfram, Bernstein's Serenade (Alsop/Bournemouth), and a unique compilation of works by Paganini arranged by Fritz Kreisler.

Philippe Quint is the first classical artist to star in the lead role of a major independent film, Downtown Express co-starring Nellie McKay from producer Michael Hausmann (Gangs of New York, Brokeback Mountain, and Amadeus) and multiple Emmy Award-winning director David Grubin. The 2012 film premiered in New York and Los Angeles as well as at a number of national and international film festivals including Woodstock, New York, Houston, Mons (Belguim), Cuba, Vermont, and Florida.



Born in Leningrad, Soviet Union (now St. Petersburg, Russia), Philippe Quint studied at Moscow's Special Music School for the Gifted with the famed Russian violinist Andrei Korsakov. After moving to the US from Soviet Union in 1991, he earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The Juilliard School. His distinguished pedagogues and mentors included Dorothy Delay, Cho-Liang Lin, Masao Kawasaki, Isaac Stern, Itzhak Perlman, Arnold Steinhardt, and Felix Galimir. Among his many honors, Quint was the winner of the Juilliard Competition and a Career Grant Recipient of the Salon de Virtuosi, Bagby, and Clarisse Kampel Foundations. He was also the winner of the 2014 Ambassador of Arts award, presented by Brownstone and Gateway Organizations at the United Nations. He plays the magnificent 1708 "Ruby" Antonio Stradivari violin on loan to him through the generous efforts of The Stradivari Society. Learn more at www.philippequint.com.