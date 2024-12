Videos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Performances of Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol are underway. Check out all new video clips from the production here!

Acclaimed Chicago artist Jessica Thebus returns for her fifth season directing a 34-member all-Chicago cast that stars Christopher Donahue in his first year as Ebenezer Scrooge, along with other local favorites new to the production—Kate Fry (Narrator), Anthony Irons (Bob Cratchit), Bri Sudia (Ghost of Christmas Present) and more. As Alternate Scrooge, Austin Tichenor steps into the miserly businessman's shoes for 10 performances.

A new Tiny Tim this year—Ava Rose Doty (last seen as Young Tommy in The Who's TOMMY) is joined by young performers Isabel Ackerman, Viva Boresi, Annabel Finch, Xavier Irons and Henry Lombardo. A complete cast list appears below. A Christmas Carol is on stage November 16 – December 30 (opening night is Sunday, November 24 at 7pm).

“Building the world of A Christmas Carol, which is a true Chicago tradition, is like weaving a quilt,” said Director Jessica Thebus. “The fabric is strong, and the pattern is familiar, but details can be added to keep it fresh and new. With actors bringing their own stories and experiences to the quilt in unpredictable ways, I'm excited to see what emerges this year.”

Businessman Ebenezer Scrooge's sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. But one fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, helping him on his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption in a tale with a “first-rate cast and marvelous staging (that) shines merry and bright" (Chicago Sun-Times). Now in its fifth decade, A Christmas Carol is “still the best Christmas story ever told” (Time Out Chicago) and a signature event of the Chicago holiday season with a star-studded history that includes stage and screen notables like Jessie Mueller, Joe Minoso, Del Close, Harry J. Lennix, Felicia P. Fields, Raul Esparza, Sally Murphy and Frank Galati.

Comments