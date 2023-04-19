Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre

Last Night and the Night Before will play through May 14, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with the Chicago premiere of Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Last Night and the Night Before, a moving exploration of love - Black, queer, familial - and what must be sacrificed to raise a child. Directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton, Last Night and the Night Before will play through May 14, 2023 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, April 16 at 6 pm.

Last Night and the Night Before features ensemble member Namir Smallwood with Ayanna Bria Bakari, Sydney Charles, Kylah Renee Jones, Aliyana Nicole and Jessica Dean Turner.

Monique and her daughter Sam are on the run. From what, they will not say. Showing up on their family's doorstep in Brooklyn, the surprise visit raises more questions than it answers. As the specter of their abandoned life in Georgia creeps back into focus, the family is forced to consider what must be sacrificed to raise a child in an often-cruel world. Donnetta Lavinia Grays's heartbreaking and poetic portrait of love - Black, queer, familial - is a bold tribute to the enduring promise of tomorrow.

The creative team includes Regina García (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Mary Louise Geiger (Lighting Design), Larry Fowler (Sound Design), Kirsten Baity (Intimacy Choreographer), Maya Vinice Prentiss (Fight Choreographer), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice, Text & Dialect Coach), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clemntz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, visit steppenwolf.org/tickets--events/seasons-/2022-23/last-night-and-the-night-before/.






Chicagos Childrens Theatre Adds Additional Performances to THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHO Photo
Chicago's Children's Theatre Adds Additional Performances to THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW
With tickets becoming scarce for 9:30 am and 11:30 a.m. performances, Saturdays and Sundays through June 4, Chicago Children’s Theatre has released tickets to four newly added public performances: Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14 and May 20-21 at 2 p.m.
Steppenwolf Theatre To Host 2023 Gala At The Old Post Office, May 13 Photo
Steppenwolf Theatre To Host 2023 Gala At The Old Post Office, May 13
The acclaimed Steppenwolf Ensemble and Board of Trustees are pleased to host Steppenwolf 2023 Gala, an unforgettable evening celebrating 47 years of powerful and thought-provoking storytelling. Emceed by ensemble member Gary Cole, this year's celebration takes place on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 6:30 pm at The Old Post Office, 433 W. Van Buren St. in Chicago.
Art 4 to Host Annual Masquerade Fundraiser in May Photo
Art 4 to Host Annual Masquerade Fundraiser in May
Art 4 will present their annual gala-style fundraiser; a one-night-only Masquerade at Ironworks Event Center on May 24, 2023, from 6:30-9:30 pm.
Review: LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo
Review: LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE explores the in-between, the murkiness of transitioning life stages and fraught family relationships.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer!Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer!
April 17, 2023

2023 Olivier Award nominee Liz Kingsman will make her New York stage debut this summer, with the U.S. Premiere of her acclaimed solo play, ONE WOMAN SHOW. Check out an all new trailer for the show, starring Kit Harington, here!
Video: Watch the Complete Final THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Curtain Call on BroadwayVideo: Watch the Complete Final THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Curtain Call on Broadway
April 16, 2023

Watch the complete curtain call from today's final curtain call of The Phantom of the Opera. Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow today, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances.
Video: Former Christines Share the Stage at PHANTOM Charity PerformanceVideo: Former Christines Share the Stage at PHANTOM Charity Performance
April 15, 2023

Watch a special, surprise curtain call presentation with leading lady Emilie Kouatchou, joined onstage by three iconic, former Broadway Christines: Sierra Boggess (25th Anniversary), Ali Ewoldt (30th Anniversary) and the original “Angel of Music” herself: original London and New York star Sarah Brightman.
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Awarded The Key to the City of New YorkVideo: Andrew Lloyd Webber Awarded The Key to the City of New York
April 14, 2023

Watch as Andrew Lloyd Webber is awarded The Key to the City of New York by Mayor Eric Adams.
Video: Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany & More Discuss GREY HOUSEVideo: Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany & More Discuss GREY HOUSE
April 12, 2023

Watch the company of Grey House on Broadway discuss the play!
share