Video: Get a First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting the Steppenwolf for Young Adults' world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne, based on her book, and directed by Ericka Ratcliff. This intimate coming-of-age story based on Browne's popular young adult novel will play February 14 - March 11, 2023 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Get a first look at production footage below!

The cast includes Demetra Dee, Destini Huston, Samuel B. Jackson, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Akili Ni Mali and Alexis Ward.

Ticket Information

There will be public performances and student matinees of Chlorine Sky, inviting all audiences to experience this world premiere. Tickets start at $5 for teens through the Teen Arts Pass. Regular tickets are $5 for college students and begin at $20 for the general public. Single tickets to Chlorine Sky are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and (312) 335-1650.



Student Matinees

Student matinees take place at 10 am on weekdays from Tuesday, February 14 - Friday, March 10, 2023. Recommended for grades eight and up. To register your school, click here. Tickets are only $5 for students and chaperones are free.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Chlorine Sky - World Premiere Adaptation

By Mahogany L. Browne, based on her book

Directed by Ericka Ratcliff

Featuring Demetra Dee (Kiyana), Destini Huston (Lay Li), Samuel B. Jackson (Curtis, Clifton), Tiffany Renee Johnson (Essa), Akili Ni Mali (Sky) and Alexis Ward (Inga).

"Ok, so boom. / We ain't friends anymore." Sky and Lay Li were always in sync. But now their rhythms are changing; Sky likes swimming, and Lay Li is all about beauty. Sky, basketball; Lay Li, boys. Things just make more sense underwater and on the court. A world premiere adaptation of Mahogany L. Browne's popular young adult novel, Chlorine Sky is an intimate coming-of-age story told in verse about two girls who are best friends - until they aren't. Sometimes, growing up means growing apart.



February 14 - March 11, 2023

In Steppenwolf's Downstair Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago

Press opening: Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm



The Chlorine Sky production team includes Yeaji Kim (Scenic and Projection Design), Jos N. Banks (Costume Design), Conchita Avitia and K Story (Lighting Design), Willow James (Sound Design), Joey Stone (Movement Director), Eboni Hogan (Dramaturg), Courtney Abbott and Greg Geffrard (Intimacy Choreography), Stan Brown (Vocal Coach), Alex Lee Reed (SYA Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Michelle Medvin (Production Stage Manager) and JuJu Laurie (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, visit www.steppenwolf.org/tickets--events/seasons-/2022-23/chlorine-sky/.