Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Get a First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre

This intimate coming-of-age story based on Browne’s popular young adult novel will play February 14 – March 11, 2023.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting the Steppenwolf for Young Adults' world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne, based on her book, and directed by Ericka Ratcliff. This intimate coming-of-age story based on Browne's popular young adult novel will play February 14 - March 11, 2023 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Get a first look at production footage below!

The cast includes Demetra Dee, Destini Huston, Samuel B. Jackson, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Akili Ni Mali and Alexis Ward.

Ticket Information

There will be public performances and student matinees of Chlorine Sky, inviting all audiences to experience this world premiere. Tickets start at $5 for teens through the Teen Arts Pass. Regular tickets are $5 for college students and begin at $20 for the general public. Single tickets to Chlorine Sky are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and (312) 335-1650.

Student Matinees

Student matinees take place at 10 am on weekdays from Tuesday, February 14 - Friday, March 10, 2023. Recommended for grades eight and up. To register your school, click here. Tickets are only $5 for students and chaperones are free.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Chlorine Sky - World Premiere Adaptation

By Mahogany L. Browne, based on her book

Directed by Ericka Ratcliff

Featuring Demetra Dee (Kiyana), Destini Huston (Lay Li), Samuel B. Jackson (Curtis, Clifton), Tiffany Renee Johnson (Essa), Akili Ni Mali (Sky) and Alexis Ward (Inga).

"Ok, so boom. / We ain't friends anymore." Sky and Lay Li were always in sync. But now their rhythms are changing; Sky likes swimming, and Lay Li is all about beauty. Sky, basketball; Lay Li, boys. Things just make more sense underwater and on the court. A world premiere adaptation of Mahogany L. Browne's popular young adult novel, Chlorine Sky is an intimate coming-of-age story told in verse about two girls who are best friends - until they aren't. Sometimes, growing up means growing apart.


February 14 - March 11, 2023
In Steppenwolf's Downstair Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago

Press opening: Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm

The Chlorine Sky production team includes Yeaji Kim (Scenic and Projection Design), Jos N. Banks (Costume Design), Conchita Avitia and K Story (Lighting Design), Willow James (Sound Design), Joey Stone (Movement Director), Eboni Hogan (Dramaturg), Courtney Abbott and Greg Geffrard (Intimacy Choreography), Stan Brown (Vocal Coach), Alex Lee Reed (SYA Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Michelle Medvin (Production Stage Manager) and JuJu Laurie (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, visit www.steppenwolf.org/tickets--events/seasons-/2022-23/chlorine-sky/.






World Premiere of MOTHERHOUSE by Tuckie White to be Presented by Rivendell Theatre Ensembl Photo
World Premiere of MOTHERHOUSE by Tuckie White to be Presented by Rivendell Theatre Ensemble in March
Rivendell Theatre Ensemble will present the world premiere of Motherhouse by RTE Ensemble member Tuckie White, directed by Azar Kazemi. 
Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project Announces New Cohort and Upcoming Performance Photo
Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project Announces New Cohort and Upcoming Performance
Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project (CBDLP), housed at The University of Chicago’s Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, announces the selection of 10 companies to participate in the second round of its program, which was created to celebrate and strengthen Black dance in Chicago and beyond. 
The Young Peoples Theatre of Chicago Presents the World Premiere of DORY FANTASMAGORY Photo
The Young People's Theatre of Chicago Presents the World Premiere of DORY FANTASMAGORY
Following a sold-out run of Mo Willems' Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, the Young People's Theatre of Chicago's inaugural 3-Play 2022-23 season concludes this May with the world premiere stage adaptation of Abby Hanlon's popular early-reader book, Dory Fantasmagory.
Photos: First Look at Red Theaters INDOOR CATS At The Edge Off Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at Red Theater's INDOOR CATS At The Edge Off Broadway
First look photos! Red Theater's second show of the 22/23 season is officially open! The world premiere of Mora V. Harris’ INDOOR CATS (a play for humans), directed by co-Artistic Director Wyatt Kent runs through March 12, 2023 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Get a First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf TheatreVideo: Get a First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
February 23, 2023

Get a first look at production footage of Steppenwolf Theatre Company's Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky.
Exclusive: Watch Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally Perform First Song From SHUCKED, 'Maybe Love'Exclusive: Watch Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally Perform First Song From SHUCKED, 'Maybe Love'
February 23, 2023

We have an exclusive first listen to the very first song released from the upcoming new Broadway musical, Shucked! Titled 'Maybe Love',  the song is written and performed by the show’s composers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards and 18 Grammy nominations. Check out a video which features rehearsal footage of the Broadway cast!
Video: Preview the Costumes of 'The Wondrous Willa Kim' at The New York Public Library for the Performing ArtsVideo: Preview the Costumes of 'The Wondrous Willa Kim' at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
February 22, 2023

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center celebrates the long and colorful career of costume designer Willa Kim in her first-ever major retrospective exhibition, The Wondrous Willa Kim: Costume Designs for Actors and Dancers. In this video, Richard Ridge gives us a sneak peek at the new exhibit.
Video: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, and the Cast of PARADE Take Their First BowsVideo: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, and the Cast of PARADE Take Their First Bows
February 22, 2023

Parade officially began previews last night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St), before a sold-out audience. Tony Award-winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond lead the 33-person cast, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden. Watch the cast take their first bows in the video here!
Video: First Look At The World Premiere of SHATTERED GRADIENT From Shattered Globe TheatreVideo: First Look At The World Premiere of SHATTERED GRADIENT From Shattered Globe Theatre
February 20, 2023

Shattered Globe Theatre continues its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Jasmine Sharma’s introspective and empowering play Radial Gradient, directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng. See a video clip from the production below!
share