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Video: First Look at VLADIMIR at Shattered Globe Theatre

Performances will run through November 14.

By:

Shattered Globe Theatre is opening its 36th Season with the Midwest premiere of Erika Sheffer’s Vladimir, an unflinching drama of resistance directed by Ensemble Member Lou Contey, playing through November 14, 2026 at Theater Wit. See footage!

Vladimir features Ensemble Members Rebecca Jordan, Drew Schad and Adam Schulmerich, Associate Artist Steve Peebles, with Isabel Alamin, Kseniya Janyan, Juliana Liscio, Laila Malak, Tristan Odenkirk and Ben Perry.

About the Production:

In a world where facts are manipulated and fear is currency, the truth becomes dangerous. As a new authoritarian government tightens its grip on Russia, Erika Sheffer's Vladimir follows an independent journalist who uncovers a story that could expose the truth behind a nation in transition. But when every headline comes with consequences and every source becomes a target, she must decide how much she's willing to sacrifice for the story. Vladimir is a gripping political thriller about what happens when silence becomes complicity.

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