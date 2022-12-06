Video: First Look at Northlight Theatre's GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
Performances run now through Christmas Eve.
All new video footage has been released for Northlight Theatre's new production of Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, running now through Christmas Eve.
The beloved characters from Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice return for a third and final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy (Miss Bennet, The Wickhams). Georgiana Darcy is an accomplished pianist but wary of romance. Kitty Bennet is a bright-eyed optimist, and a perfect best friend. These two younger sisters are ready for their own adventures in life and love, starting with the arrival of an admirer and secret correspondent. Meddlesome families and outmoded expectations won't keep these determined friends from forging their own way in a holiday tale filled with music, ambition, sisterhood, and love!
The cast of Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley includes: Emma Jo Boyden (Jane Bingley), Janyce Caraballo (Georgiana Darcy), Amanda Drinkall (Elizabeth Darcy), Erik Hellman (Henry Grey), Samantha Newcomb (Kitty Bennet), Andrea San Miguel (Mary Bennet), Nate Santana (Thomas O'Brien), Yousof Sultani (Fitzwilliam Darcy), and Preeti Thaker (Lydia Wickham).
